“I’m a fighter” - Marat Grigorian grapples with decision to focus on career rather than settle down and start a family

Armenian star striker Marat Grigorian remains focused on his professional career as a fighter. He, however, is hopeful that at some point he gets to find someone to share life and start a family with.The 34-year-old Hemmers Gym standout spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing how despite all the success he has had in martial arts, there is the other side of his life longing to have a partner to share it with and balance everything out.Talin native Grigorian said:&quot;I’d like to think I’m romantic enough. Sure, like fighting, there are a lot of ways to discover yourself out there. But, really, I’m an easygoing guy. Maybe I need to not have too many [factors involved] when I’m finding my partner.&quot;The now-Netherlands-based fighter added:&quot;I’m a fighter. I love what I do, but the love always has to be there. It’s something that needs balance, you know? Because in my life, I’m just fighting, fighting, and fighting, always alone with my teammates.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile he has yet to find a romantic partner, Marat Grigorian is grateful for the love and support he has gotten from his parents, who have been with him every step of the way in combat sports journey.He also has his teammates and friends to turn for moral support as he continues to reach for his career goals, including finally winning the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.Marat Grigorian angles for another shot at the featherweight kickboxing gold in next fightSpeaking of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, Marat Grigorian will try to position himself for another shot at it with a win in his scheduled match next month in Japan.The veteran fighter is featured in a featherweight bout at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. He is going against ONE-debuting and hometown bet Rukiya Anpo in the event marking the second live on-ground event of the promotion in the &quot;Land of the Rising Sun&quot; this year.Marat Grigorian is eyeing a big win with the hope of earning a shot at the featherweight strap next against the winner of the unification fight between reigning divisional king Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri at ONE 173.The former K-1 and Glory champion has taken a stab at the ONE Championship gold twice previously, losing each time by decision. The first time was against Superbon in March 2022 and then against Chingiz Allazov in August 2023.Despite two unsuccessful attempts at winning the featherweight belt, Grigorian remains positive that the third time, if ever, is going to be the charm.For more information and updates on ONE 173, follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship.