"Marc Goddard's evil twin" - Return of the notorious MMA referee Mario Yamasaki sparks wave of fan concern for PFL fighters

Notorious MMA referee Mario Yamasaki returned to the cage to officiate a few fights at the recently concluded PFL 10 event.

Yamasaki's name has become synonymous with questionable decisions within the cage, a reputation that ignited heated responses from UFC CEO Dana White in the past which ultimately resulted in Yamasaki's dismissal.

Hardcore MMA enthusiasts are well-acquainted with Mario Yamasaki's officiating style, marked by instances that stirred considerable debate and criticism. Such was the case when the 59-year-old was spotted officiating fights at the PFL 10 event.

Several fans expressed concerns for PFL athletes in the comments section, with one fan writing:

"May MMA Gods have mercy on the fighter's soul."

Another fan wrote:

"Marc Goddard's evil twin."

Yet another fan wrote:

"One of the worst referees ever."

[Fan reactions via: @combatalk on Instagram]

The veteran referee, whose career spans over two decades, has officiated over 450 fights worldwide. He has also earned a reputation for his distinctive heart symbol gesture before fights.

However, Mario Yamasaki's journey was not without its share of contentious moments, such as the premature stoppage in the Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee bout, the Alessio Sakara vs. Victor Alimaki timeout confusion, and the apparent indecisiveness in the Cody Garbrandt vs. Augusto Mendes clash.

The controversy further escalated during the infamous Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira fight, leading to Yamasaki being blacklisted by the UFC. Post-UFC, Yamasaki spent 2018 officiating PFL events before announcing his retirement. However, a three-year hiatus ended as he resumed officiating in Brazil in 2022.

Expand Tweet

When Dana White slammed Mario Yamasaki for questionable call in Valentina Shevchenko bout

Back in 2018, UFC CEO Dana White criticized Mario Yamasaki for his officiating in the Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira bout in Belem, Brazil.

Despite Shevchenko's dominant performance, Yamasaki stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 25 seconds of the second round, way after observers believed it should have been stopped due to Shevchenko's significant strikes that inflicted considerable damage on Cachoeira.

In a scathing Instagram post, White acknowledged Cachoeira's resilience but vehemently criticized Yamasaki's failure to ensure the fighter's protection. White expressed his dismay over Yamasaki's recurring lapses, highlighting this as yet another instance of incompetence.

Although White lamented his inability to take direct action, he emphasized the responsibility of the Brazilian commission to address the matter. He wrote:

"Priscilla Cachoeira, you showed so much heart and toughness in that fight. I’m honored to have you fight in the UFC. Unfortunately, the ref is there to protect you and Mario DID NOT do that. This isn’t his first disgusting performance in the octagon. Another unfortunate thing is that I can’t do anything about I️t only the Brazilian commission can and I am hoping after this scary, incompetent showing he will never set foot in that octagon again. Strikes landed was 230-3."

Check out Dana White's post below: