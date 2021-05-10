Did Michelle Waterson break Marina Rodriguez's jaw during their UFC Vegas 26 showdown?

Marina Rodriguez did not attend the post-event press conference due to the injury she suffered in the main event bout against Michelle Waterson.

Both fighters put up dominant performances despite the fight being on extremely short notice. Rodriguez clearly dished out the majority of the punishment in the first three rounds but had to power through a late comeback attempt by 'The Karate Hottie' in the fourth and fifth rounds.

At one point, a well-placed head kick from Michelle Waterson resulted in Marina Rodriguez suffering a swollen jaw. The cageside commentators speculated about whether Marina Rodriguez had sustained a broken jaw.

However, Rodriguez's manager Tiago Okamura later clarified over Twitter that there were no serious injuries. The head kick had caused her to bite the insides of her cheek, which led to the swelling.

"No serious injury there, jaw is fine. She bit her cheek when she got kicked and it swole up. Doctors just told her to put some ice on it," Okamura said in response to a tweet by MMA Fighting's Damon Martin.

Despite the late punishment from Michelle Waterson, Marina Rodriguez did enough in the fight to take home a unanimous decision win. The scorecards read 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47, with Rodriguez picking up her second straight victory in the UFC. She scored a second-round TKO win over Amanda Ribas in her last outing at UFC 257.

Marina Rodriguez wants to fight a former champion next

Marina Rodriguez currently has her eyes set on the strawweight title that is currently held by Rose Namajunas. To make her way up there, the 34-year-old has a couple of opponents that she would like to go through.

In her post-fight interview, Marina Rodriguez named former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk as an opponent she has always wanted to face. She also expressed interest in fighting Yan Xioanan if she can win against Carla Esparza on the May 22 UFC card.

"Yeah that's the thing. I think I am ready for higher fights. I am looking for top-three opponent. There is Yan [Xiaonan] vs. [Carla] Esparza coming up. I think Esparza... it wouldn't be the time to do a rematch. Maybe, you know, one of us gets the title. Then we can do it. But Yan, if she wins, maybe it will be a good fight. Joanna [Jedrzejczyk] is always a fight that I've always been looking at, because I think that will be a very fun matchup."

