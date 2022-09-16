"I keep training, I keep getting stronger, and I became stronger" - UFC women's flyweight Mariya Agapova remains confident about winning upcoming fight despite carrying serious injury (Exclusive)

Mariya Agapova is confident in her ability to beat Gillian Robertson at UFC Vegas 60, despite a knee injury that has slightly hindered her training.

At 25 years old, Agapova is 2-2 in the UFC and looking to get back on track after losing to Maryna Moroz in March. 'DemonSlayer' will fight submission specialist Gillian Robertson on September 17, but the Kazakhstan-born fighter won't be 100%.

Prodigy MMA @Prodigy_MMA_



Agapova as a favorite: (1-3) -$272*



Agapova as an underdog: (1-0) +$157*



*Risking $100 per fight Mariya Agapova currently sits at (+125) this weekend against Gillian Robertson.Agapova as a favorite: (1-3) -$272*Agapova as an underdog: (1-0) +$157**Risking $100 per fight #UFCVegas60 Mariya Agapova currently sits at (+125) this weekend against Gillian Robertson.Agapova as a favorite: (1-3) -$272*Agapova as an underdog: (1-0) +$157**Risking $100 per fight #UFCVegas60

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Agapova revealed that she has been dealing with a knee injury and had this to say about remaining confident about the upcoming matchup:

"Even with this injury, I was still done wrestling, jiu-jitsu, sparring. That's little bit affect me, but I still believe in my skills. I still believe in myself, and I still believe I can win this fight... No matter injury, I keep training, I keep getting stronger, and I became stronger... This injury doesn't matter. I still can fight, and I still will fight."

Although the extent of the knee injury was not clarified, fighters rarely, if ever, are 100% when they step into the octagon. Agapova also has to overcome the fact that she used to train with Robertson, which coach Din Thomas believes is an advantage for 'The Savage'.

Watch Mariya Agapova's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Mariya Agapova says she needs win at UFC Vegas 60 to fix "f***ed up" life

Agapova has not had an easy run in the UFC, and she's using it as motivation going into UFC Vegas 60. Not only does 'Demonslayer' have an injury that will require surgery, but she also has a part-time job as a bouncer to make ends meet.

During the same interview, Agapova had this to say about needing a win against Robertson:

"I have to win whatever happens because my life is f***ed up right now. I have to have surgery soon. I don't have sponsors... I better win this fight, that's what I think. I better f***ing win."

Being an MMA fighter can be extremely brutal, and Agapova seems to be hitting a low point. With that said, a win against Robertson could change everything. The 25-year-old is ready to risk it all at UFC Vegas 60.

Watch Mariya Agapova's most recent victory in the UFC below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew