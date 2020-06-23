Mariya Agapova set for a quick turnaround against Shana Dobson at August 22 UFC event

Mariya Agapova is all set to fight again just a couple of months after her bout at UFC on ESPN 10.

Mariya Agapova will take on a struggling Shana Dobson in her quick turnaround match.

UFC Fight Night: Agapova v Cifers

Mariya Agapova is all set for a quick turnaround at UFC's August 22 event. The prospect who made her UFC debut against Hannah Cifers at UFC on ESPN 10 is all set to face Shana Dobson at the event.

Mariya Agapova faced a relatively known fighter in Hannah Cifers. Cifers who was taking the fight on short notice had previously fought against the likes of Angela Hill and Mackenzie Dern. A win over her will mean a lot for a young fighter like Mariya Agapova, that too on her debut.

Mariya Agapova extended her active winning streak to three with that win, which includes 2 wins at Invicta FC, one of them coming over a knows prospect Alexa Conners. Mariya Apapovs defeated Hannah Cifers in the very first round and her victory, coming with the help of a rear-naked choke submission, had earned her a performance of the night bonus.

UFC acertou Mariya Agapova x Shana Dobson para o evento do dia 22 de agosto, pelo peso-mosca (até 57kg). Contrato diz que evento será realizado em Las Vegas (EUA). #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) June 21, 2020

Mariya Agapova facing a motivated contender in Shana Dobson

Standing across Mariya Agapova at the UFC event on August 22 will be someone desperately looking for a win, Shana Dobson. Dobson enters the fight on a career-low of a three-fight losing streak. Having started off her UFC career on a very good note by securing a win at The Ultimate Fight Season 26 finale over Ariel Beck, Dobson soon spiraled down. She first suffered a loss to Lauren Muller in April 2018 followed by another loss to LFA prospect Sabina Mazo in August 2019 and then lost to Priscila Cachoeira in February 2020.

If Shana Dobson were to lose to Mariya Agapova, she would lose all her credibility as a contender and would most probably get cut from the company. Mariya Agapova on the other hand has to maintain her momentum for some time if she wants to get noticed by fans. Her next few matches won't just be about securing the hand raise but also about the performance she puts in irrespective of a win or loss.

Mariya Agapova faces a high degree of risk as she takes on a motivated fighter like Shana Dobson and it should be fun to see how this clash turns out.