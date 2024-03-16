Mark Coleman issues first statement, Undefeated flyweight responds to UFC 301 title fight, Conor McGregor talks UFC return: MMA News Roundup

Mark Coleman issues first statement since hospitalization, Undefeated UFC flyweight responds to title fight announcement and Conor McGregor talks fighting return.

Find out more details in today's (March 16) Sportskeeda daily news roundup.

#3 Mark Coleman issues first statement since being hospitalized

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman recently issued his first statement and thanked everybody for their support, following a fire at his parents' home that left him hosptialized.

The MMA community rallied to Coleman's side after news broke of his heroics as he saved both of his parents from a fire that engulfed their home. Then, Coleman once again attempted to enter the house to save his dog, who had alerted him of the fire by waking him.

Tragically, Coleman was unable to find him and suffered from smoke inhalation due to the fire. After a number of days in hospital, Coleman's daughter took to his Instagram and shared that 'The Hammer' was grateful for everyone's support.

"I want to first thank my higher power above without him, this isn't possible. Next I want to thank each and every one of you for the prayers, support, and generosity. I always knew I had the best fans around. What you have done for me and my family is truly remarkable...I encourage you to do the things you want to do, better yourself, and cherish every moment. Tomorrow is not promised."

#2 Mohammed Mokaev reacts to Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg title fight announcement

Undefeated flyweight Mohammed Mokaev recently gave his thoughts on Alexander Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg being announced as the headline fight for UFC 301 in May.

While the news surprised fans, considering Erceg is ranked No.10 in the division, it appears nobody was more shocked than Mokaev. The 23-year-old, who has won all six of his fights in the promotion so far, took to X (formerly Twitter) and called out the booking.

Mokaev noted that his six wins in the UFC is currently the second-longest active win-streak in the division's history, as well as adding that he has more finishes than Erceg has fights in the organization. He wrote:

"Tf UFC just done? I have second active winning streak in MMA flyweight history! InshaAllah I will take this belt soon!"

"I have more finishes in the UFC than Ercegs fights mate"

#1 Conor McGregor confirms negotations are ongoing for his UFC comeback

Conor McGregor recently shed light on his fighting return during a press conference for his upcoming acting debut in 'Road House'.

The Irishman has been out of action since he suffered a freak leg break injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021. After undergoing surgery and rehabilitation, 'The Notorious' has been expected to return to face Michael Chandler; however a date for the bout has never been confirmed by the promotion.

During the press conference, McGregor responded to a question about his fighting future and said:

"I'm looking forward to getting back and progressing, you know? Resetting and recaliberating, and mapping my return to the octagon. I'm eager for that. We are in the first quarter of 2024; there is still a good chunk of the year left. I've got two fights left on my contract. Negotiations are ongoing."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below: