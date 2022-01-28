Mark Hunt endorses Jake Paul's redesigned UFC logo taking a jab at fighter pay 

Mark Hunt has shown support for Jake Paul in his fight against Dana White and the UFC regarding fighter pay. Paul had uploaded an altered version of the UFC logo on Twitter, where 'UFC' stood for 'Underpaid Fighters Club'. Hunt endorsed the post by uploading it to his Instagram account.

Hunt's actions do not come as a surprise as he has been involved in a long legal battle against the UFC. This tussle can be traced back to July 2016 when the New Zealander fought Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. The fight ended in a unanimous decision victory for Lesnar. However, it was later turned into a No Contest as the former heavyweight champion tested positive for a banned substance.

Hunt's accusation is that Dana White and the UFC had prior knowledge of Lesnar's use of PEDs but tried to keep it under wraps.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Super Samoan' went on a rant against White and the UFC:

"The truth is they cheated, Lesnar cheated, and yet I'm the one sitting here and lost rest of my career that I could've fought a few more contracts. People complain about me whining about it and I'm like 'They've been doing this for a long, long time.'... It's just ridiculous. I'm the only one here that has done nothing wrong. This can't be the answer. Me just getting screwed and they keep doing it to every other fighter... People are starting to realize now. They're starting to realize and see that what's happening and what's been happening for a long, long time is this company is a bunch of crooks."

Jake Paul has been very vocal about the fighter-pay issue in the UFC

On numerous occasions, Jake Paul has slammed the UFC and Dana White for allegedly underpaying their fighters.

'The Problem Child' recently uploaded a tweet criticizing White for his "lies and disrespect" toward UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou:

"Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say F*** Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say Fuck Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich. #FuckDana Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say Fuck Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich. #FuckDana

Furthermore, Jake Paul has also released a diss track video aimed at White and the UFC. The video features former UFC champion Cris Cyborg.

