Mark Hunt provides latest update on eight-year-long battle with the UFC and Dana White - "Time to end this charade"

Mark Hunt recently took to X and provided an update on his near-decade-long legal tussle with the UFC. 'The Super Samoan' shared two posts, revealing that he is writing his final response to a brief request by the United States Court of Appeals.

Hunt posted a short clip of himself, promising those who have followed him throughout the years that his efforts will result in justice being handed to the UFC and Dana White, with everything being unsealed. The former UFC heavyweight shared the clip, with the caption saying:

"About to write the final reply to answering briefs, time to end this charade & deceit by @danawhite et al"

Moreover, Hunt believes that all will be settled within 21 days, which is now 19 days given the date of the post. He said:

"So, eight days, I said May the eighth should be done with it, but these guys have replied with their own brief, and so we have twenty-one days to reply, and I'm going to be writing up this reply on this. Eight years of this lawsuit, of being denigrated and put down by these trolls and the scum and these people like Dana White. So, it all ends in 21 days. If the court makes the rule, I think they will, justice will be served."

Mark Hunt's comments:

Hunt also provided fans with a snippet of his response on X. Whether this leads to the victory he anticipates remains to be seen, as he has been on the losing side of this legal conflict for years.

Despite the setbacks, Hunt has remained steadfast in his plan to exact vengeance on the UFC, as he believes they made a deliberate decision to withhold Brock Lesnar's drug test results before their UFC 200 clash.

Mark Hunt's tweet:

'The Super Samoan' initially lost the bout via unanimous decision, but it was ultimately overturned after Lesnar's positive drug test.