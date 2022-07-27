"They knew he was on steroids" - Mark Hunt claims Michael Bisping should sue UFC for Vitor Belfort fight that cost him his eye

Mark Hunt thinks the Michael Bisping and Vitor Belfort situation could lead to court proceedings.

Speaking with John Hyon Ko of The AllStar, Hunt discussed his combat sports future, mentoring Junior Tafa, and much more. Comparing his situation with Brock Lesnar to Bisping's fight versus Belfort, Hunt said:

"Like Michael Bisping when he lost his eye. They knew that [Vitor Belfort] was on steroids. They let him fight. That is something Bisping should have squashed them over. I would have... If I was Bisping, like I said, drop a lawsuit on those bitchasses and then what happens? You've got ten years to do it. They already knew he was on gear."

Brock Lesnar failed an out-of-competition test, as well as an in-competition test, during his return to fight Hunt at UFC 200. The unanimous decision win for Lesnar was overturned to a no contest after the test results were made public.

Outside of the infamous Lesnar situation, Hunt also dealt with other opponents failing drug tests. Frank Mir failed an in-competition drug test after his knockout loss to Hunt in March 2016. Also, 'Bigfoot' Silva failed a post-fight drug test after his epic first fight with Mark Hunt.

Bisping has long resented Belfort for his use of testosterone replacement therapy during their fight. 'The Count' suffered a retina detachment during the bout that profoundly affects him to this day.

Mark Hunt in recent times

Hunt last fought in the UFC in a losing effort to Justin Willis, who won by unanimous decision in December 2018. That put 'Super Samoan' on a three-fight losing skid in mixed martial arts, which included prior defeats to Curtis Blaydes and Aleksei Oleinik.

The former PRIDE and K-1 veteran crossed over to the UFC in September 2010, contended for the UFC interim heavyweight world championship, and put together several incredible highlight reel stoppage wins.

Hunt's last combat sports endeavor as of this writing was a boxing bout versus Paul Gallen. He lost to Gallen via unanimous decision in December 2020 at Sydney Super Fight.

Hunt has collected notable victories in MMA over Wanderlei Silva, Mirko Cro Cop, Ben Rothwell, Cheick Kongo, Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva, and Derrick Lewis.

