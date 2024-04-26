Mark Sangiao believes Denice Zamboanga will have her work cut out against Stamp's 'superior' striking

Team Lakay's Mark Sangiao believes Stamp Fairtex holds the advantage going into the first defense of her atomweight MMA crown.

At ONE Fight Night 14, the Thai superstar claimed the vacant title after it was relinquished by Angela Lee in her retirement.

The atomweight world championship is now set to be on the line in the main event of ONE 167 live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The three-sport queen will take on her former training partner in No.2-ranked atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga.

The biggest hurdle for the challenger in this fight is undoubtedly how she will deal with the elite striking game of her opponent.

This factor alone pushed Mark Sangiao in the champion's direction as he weighed in on the fight in an interview with One Sports:

"Denice can strike, but we all know Stamp's striking is more superior than hers."

Denice Zamboanga will be well aware of this advantage that Stamp Fairtex holds

As a former training partner where she spent time working with Stamp Fairtex as her skillset continued to improve overall, Denice Zamboanga will know all too well about her next opponent's lethal stand-up game.

The problem that she faces is that it is one thing to anticipate this and a whole new challenge to try and stop it when they meet inside the Circle.

We will find out once the opening bell goes whether Zamboanga is able to pose a significant threat to the world champion based on their prior experience as training partners.

They've made it no secret over the years that they would be happy to face one another if called upon to do so and that time is now here in just a matter of weeks.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.