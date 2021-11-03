Mark Wahlberg wants to set up a meeting between his daughter and Hasbulla, per Dana White

Hasbulla Magomedov was already a sensation in the world of combat sports but it seems that his popularity has spread to Hollywood as well. American actor Mark Wahlberg apparently wants UFC president Dana White to set up a meeting with the blogger from Makhachkala, Russia.

At a post-fight press conference for the Contender Series, Dana White revealed that he got a facetime call from Mark Wahlberg, asking if he could set up a meeting between his daughter and Hasbulla. This comes after Hasbulla's appearance at the recently concluded UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi.

White said that Hasbulla's popularity is currently off the charts. He pointed out that despite Wahlberg's daughter not being an MMA fan, she made her father reach out to the UFC supremo to try and set up a meeting with the internet sensation.

"So the Hasbulla stuff is off the charts. It's massive. It's crazy. Today I get a facetime from Mark Wahlberg asking if I can hook up for his daughter to meet Hasbulla. How f***ing crazy is that? And I'm assuming that Wahlberg's daughter isn't a huge MMA fan you know but she knows who Hasbulla is and likes him enough to have her dad reach out to me to try to see if I can set it up," Dana White said.

Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagomedov literally went 'head-to-head' at UFC 267

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Hasbulla is always punching somebody Hasbulla is always punching somebody https://t.co/MXQGQrV3Fz

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla were present octagon-side, cheering Islam Makhachev during his fight with Dan Hooker at UFC 267. Following Makhachev's emphatic first-round submission win, the pair entered the octagon to celebrate.

Hasbulla was comfortably seated on Khabib's shoulders as they walked around the octagon much to the joy of the crowd. The pair first went to Dan Hooker's corner and showed him respect for displaying incredible heart during the fight. They then posed for pictures with Islam Makhachev and were seen playfully head-butting each other.

Check out the hilarious moment between Nurmagomedov and Hasbulla below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hasbulla 🐐 @HasbullaHive Khabib and Hasbulla are best friends Khabib and Hasbulla are best friends https://t.co/FRfpeP5yzD

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Utathya Ghosh