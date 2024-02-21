Mark Zuckerberg, David Goggins or Jack Black? Sean Strickland names the "worst UFC cornerman of all time" in hilarious five-word response

Sean Strickland has not been shy about voicing his opinion on a variety of issues. The former middleweight champion recently labeled David Goggins as the worst cornerman in UFC history with a short but to-the-point response.

Following Ilia Topuria's second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, Twitter user @PCStricklandMMA posed the question:

"Who’s the worse UFC cornerman of all time??? #UFC298"

Strickland simply responded:

"Lmao..... "stay hard Tony" lmao"

Check out Sean Strickland's response below:

Goggins, a retired Navy SEAL and endurance trainer, was in Tony Ferguson's corner when he lost to Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision at UFC 296. In the very next bout, actor Jack Black was in Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's corner as he suffered a second-round submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Finally, Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who holds a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, was in Volkanovski's corner for his second-round knockout loss to Topuria at UFC 298. While each fighter had a bad performance, it is clear that Strickland believes that Goggins was the worst of the three celebrity cornermen.

Sean Strickland claims that Joe Rogan abuses podcast producer

Sean Strickland recently appeared on episode #143 of the JRE MMA Show, marking his first appearance on the podcast. Speaking to Theo Von on the This Past Weekend podcast, 'Tarzan' revealed that he believes host Joe Rogan is abusing his podcast producer Jamie Vernon, stating:

"When I did the Rogan podcast - what's Rogan's guy? Jamie, dude - I was thrown off by Jamie. Oh man, I think Rogan abuses him, dude. I think he abuses him. I think I was picturing like a younger, white, nerdy kid. Nah, dude, he's angry. He's angry. I think Rogan disciplines him. Yeah, because you'll see it, dude, every now and then Rogan will let that s**t slip."

Strickland continued:

"Every now and then, you'll see Rogan discipline him. Like, he'll speak out of turn. Like, you could tell it's like that abusive father that, like, you know, is at the soccer game that, like, slips a little bit and you're like, 'oh s**t, I wonder what it's like when [he's] at home by himself."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments on Joe Rogan and Jamie Vernon below:

Vernon has been a part of the Joe Rogan Experience since 2012, initially serving as a co-producer alongside Brian Redban. He has served as the sole producer for more than a decade after Redban was fired the following year.