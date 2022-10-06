Mark Zuckerberg robs Li Jingliang of a chance to show off his suit yet again 

Mark Zuckerberg was in attendance during last weekend's UFC Fight Night between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, which took place at the UFC Apex.

Xiaonan is a Chinese native and her fellow countryman Li Jingliang was planning on attending the event in support of her. 'The Leech' also planned on sporting a stylish tailor-made suit.

However, the welterweight was unable to do so as the UFC Apex was closed off to both the public and MMA media due to Zuckerberg being in attendance.

'The Leech' appeared to be in good spirits about the mix-up at the UFC Apex, as he posted the following on Instagram:

"Tailored this suit for Yan’s fight. Then I heard the arena was rented out."

This is not the first time that Jingliang has been prevented from showing off his custom-made suit. 'The Leech' was scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, originally headlined by Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

Jingliang had planned on showing off a suit that was custom-made for the pre-fight press conference, but the mayhem that ensued prior to the press conference forced Dana White to cancel the entire event.

Footage of him being turned away by a UFC official as he was about to go on stage drew all kinds of reactions from MMA fans who were hoping to see 'The Leech' get some shine.

Mark Zuckerberg did not rent out the UFC Apex, according to Ariel Helwani

Mark Zuckerberg made headlines a few weeks ago when footage emerged online of the Facebook founder sparring in MMA. More recently, Zuckerberg was in attendance at the latest UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan.

However, the Zuckerberg-entourage seemed to be the only people at the event, as the UFC Apex was closed to the public. Prior to the event, there were rumors that the Facebook founder had rented out the Apex.

However, these rumors were swiftly shut down by Dana White, who tweeted the following:

"Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bulls**t"

While many took the tweet at face value, there were some fans who felt that the UFC president could be "covering" for Mark Zuckerberg.

Ariel Helwani did however confirm White's tweet in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour:

"What I'm being told from good sources is he did not rent it out. That he was invited and it was the UFC's decision to close it off to the media and the fans. So that he and some Facebook friends, executives, his wife could just enjoy it privately."

