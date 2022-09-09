"You owe this man a refund check on this suit!" - Fans heartbroken to see Li Jingliang not getting to show off his suit due to UFC 279 cancelation

Fans' sympathies are with Li Jingliang after the UFC welterweight didn't get to show off his suit due to the botched UFC 279 press conference. According to initial reports, the UFC 279 pre-fight presser was canceled due to a backstage brawl started by Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland that later spiraled out of control.

While the initial scuffle died down, Holland and Rodriguez made a brief appearance for the press conference during which another brawl reportedly broke out backstage with the arrival of Nate Diaz's team.

No reports of Jingliang's involvement in the brawl in any form have emerged so far. Ariel Helwani posted a 'heartbreaking' clip of 'The Leech' seemingly all set to make his appearance at the presser in a slick custom-made suit. The Chinese welterweight was also reportedly brushing up on his English in preparation for the UFC 279 presser.

Fans seemingly can't get over the fact that Jingliang was robbed of the opportunity to show off his suit due to no apparent fault of his. @JJMMA02 wrote:

Li Jingliang had the suit altered to fit him perfectly right ahead of the UFC 279 presser. 'The Leech' said during an episode of UFC 279: Embedded:

"The suit was a little big before. They made some adjustments and now it looks great. Everyone can see it at press conference."

Li Jingliang believes Nate Diaz can pull off a "miracle" against Khamzat Chimaev

Li Jingliang is amongst the few notable names that Khamzat Chimaev has left behind in his meterioc rise. 'Borz' lived up to his hype, scoring a first-round submission win over Jingliang at UFC 267 last year.

'The Leech' recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC 279 headliner clash between Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Although Diaz is a +800 underdog on some cards, Jingliang is not counting him out. The Chinese standout believes that Stockton's finest has what it takes to pull off a miracle against 'Borz'. The 34-year-old recently said on The MMA Hour:

“Another big X-factor is Nate Diaz is Nate Diaz — you don’t know what happens if the fight goes to the fifth round and the last minute and last seconds if you fight with Nate Diaz. What we really need is a miracle, is a surprise in the fight, and I believe Nate Diaz is the guy that can give you this.”

