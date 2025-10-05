Mark Zuckerberg, Holly Madison and a host of other celebrities turn up for UFC 320

UFC 320 took place on Oct. 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was attended by numerous celebrity figures, adding an exciting atmosphere to the impressive event.One of the most notable attendees was Meta CEO and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who has developed a keen interest in combat sports in recent years and trains regularly with elite MMA fighters.Television personality Holly Madison also made an appearance, along with MMA pioneers and legendary fighters Mark Coleman and Don Frye.Although United States President Donald Trump has been a supporter of the UFC since its early years, he did not attend UFC 320. Instead, Kash Patel, the Director of the FBI, represented the U.S. administration by attending the event.Check out the celebrities photographed at UFC 320:Celebrities at UFC 320. [Images courtesy: @jedigoodman on X]UFC 320 delivered some memorable fights and performances. After being outworked for two rounds, Jiri Prochazka mounted a comeback in Round 3, knocking out Khalil Rountree Jr. with a relentless flurry of strikes.In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili secured his third successful title defense of 2025 by defeating Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision. Sandhagen offered stiff resistance and held his own in both the wrestling and striking departments, but Dvalishvili managed to outwork him and gained strength as the fight progressed, winning on the scorecards.After his fight, Dvalishvili celebrated with Zuckerberg, showcasing their friendly relationship. He had also notably carried Henry Cejudo toward Zuckerberg during their clash at UFC 298.In the main event, Alex Pereira made a triumphant return by knocking out Magomed Ankalaev with ground-and-pound strikes without much resistance, recapturing the light heavyweight title. Pereira had previously lost the belt to Ankalaev by unanimous decision in their first match at UFC 313.Many had expected the rematch to unfold similarly, but the Brazilian came out aggressively, pressuring Ankalaev with low kicks that ultimately created an opening for the decisive overhand right.