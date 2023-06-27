"Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event" - When Mackenzie Dern leaked confidential UFC info pushing Dana White into disaster management mode 

Mackenzie Dern's main event fight at UFC Vegas 61 last October had a peculiar setting reminiscent of the pandemic period despite being well after the lockdown.

The promotion barred media and fans from attending the event without providing legitimate reasoning for the move. UFC president Dana White explained the decision to the press as a break for the hardworking media, although he didn't manage to convince anyone.

Headliner Mackenzie Dern was not as uptight about the unique decision and readily spilled the beans when asked about it. She stated that tech billionaire MArk Zuckerberg had rented out the entire facility, but was not sure who would be in attendance alongside him.

Dern said:

“I mean I know Mark Zuckerberg like, rented out the whole event, you know? So I know he will be there. I mean, but I don’t know if it’s just like, literally him and his wife or he’s gonna have friends. Or if it will be like, a small party. I don’t know. I’m excited and that just makes me more driven to put on a good show. That’s what they want to see, is a show, then we’re gonna give a show.”

Check out her comments to the press below:

Dana White was quick to deny Dern's statement and tweeted out that Zuckerberg had not rented out the UFC Apex:

"Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullsh*t."

Just days after Zuckerberg's appearance at the UFC event, his company Meta and the UFC entered a partnership to bring future mixed martial arts events to VR.

Mark Zuckerberg and the UFC: Mackenzie Dern calls for grappling fight against Rose Namajunas

Mackenzie Dern is an exemplary grappler with over 75 wins on her grappling record and various gold medals and championships across tournaments.

In a recent appearance at the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship, the former ADCC champion called out former UFC champion Rose Namajunas for a grappling fight.

“I would love to fight on this event. Against Rose Namajunas would be amazing. If you see that we have rounds, this style, this dynamic of this organization. For you to have one round and have a minute with your coaches to think and correct, and come back again and try to go again with the same opponent; That’s amazing for you to push forward. I think me and Rose Namajunas would be a great fight."

Mackenzie Dern also mentioned a potential fight against former ADCC champion Ffion Davies.

Check out her comments below:

