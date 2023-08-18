Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk MMA fight could be canceled over a minor disagreement

The much-hyped bout between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is now at risk. A possible MMA fight between the two men was first teased back in June, when the SpaceX CEO challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match, which his rival quickly accepted on his Instagram story.

The rumored fight quickly gained traction after UFC president Dana White expressed an interest in promoting the matchup. However, according to a recent Twitter post from The Verge's Alex Heath, it seems that the fight is in danger of not happening due to Elon Musk's non-committal stance.

Expand Tweet

While Mark Zuckerberg, who has competed in and won several Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournaments, expressed a serious interest in pursuing an MMA fight with Elon Musk, his billionaire rival appears to be treating the entire ordeal as a joke. This prompted Zuckerberg to recently talk about moving on from the bout.

If the matchup is scrapped, it will come as a blow to Dana White's hopes to promote it. However, the UFC president's interest in promoting the bout drew significant criticism from the combat sports world due, in part, to him previously lambasting boxing for allegedly promoting gimmick fights.

This caused Showtime president Stephen Espinoza to point out the UFC president's hypocrisy. But with nothing concrete about whether the bout between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk will take place, those who are interested in the fight will simply have to wait for a verdict.

But if Elon Musk's mother has any say in the matter, the two men will do anything but face off in a cage, or ring for that matter.

Mark Zuckerberg's relationship with the UFC

Mark Zuckerberg is a well-known MMA fan, who has appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. However, he most notably rented out the UFC Apex for a private viewing of UFC Fight Night 211, where only he and his wife sat in attendance.

Expand Tweet

While Dana White initially denied that Zuckerberg had rented out the UFC Apex, the rumors turned out to be true, marking one of several moments of dishonesty in the UFC president's streak of bending the truth.