Marlon 'Chito' Vera blasts judges after split-decision loss at UFC Vancouver

Marlon 'Chito' Vera is not happy after suffering a split-decision loss earlier tonight at UFC Vancouver against Aiemann Zahabi. Vera, who was on a two-fight skid, having lost to Sean O'Malley and Deiveson Figueiredo, entered the octagon after more than a year at UFC Vancouver. Meanwhile, Zahabi entered the contest riding a six-fight win streak.The intense three-round battle saw both men trading kicks from the opening bell. In Round 1, Zahabi came out strong and found more success.However, 'Chito' bounced back in Round 2 and dropped Zahabi with a powerful jab. The Canadian was quick to get back to his feet and came to life again with forward pressure. In the final seconds of Round 2, the Ecuadorian once more caught Zahabi with a clean punch.After ending Round 2 on a high note, Vera attempted to do the same in Round 3, but Zahabi's continuous attacks made it impossible as he backed Vera towards the cage.In the final seconds of the bout, both fighters brawled in the center of the octagon, but neither landed a fight-ending blow.Two judges scored in favor of Zahabi, who secured a split-decision victory (29-28, 29-28, 28-29). Not happy with the judges' scorecard, Vera posted on X:&quot;Today I won, and the judges robbed me.&quot;Check out Marlon 'Chito' Vera's comments below:Vera also posted on Instagram that he won but &quot;got robbed&quot; at UFC Vancouver:&quot;Sometimes things can get really dark. But not giving up will get you light. Don’t get it twisted, I won tonight we got robbed in Canada.&quot;Meanwhile, Zahabi has extended his UFC winning streak to seven, which could potentially help him move into the top five and also put him in the mix for a title shot down the line.