Marlon 'Chito' Vera and Raphael Assuncao call out Dominick Cruz after his UFC 259 win

Dominick Cruz secured his first UFC win in almost five years. The Dominator defeated Casey Kenney to emerge victorious at UFC 259 via a unanimous decision. Cruz, who last fought Henry Cejudo in a losing effort in May 2020, received a pair of callouts from his fellow Bantamweight contenders.

Following Dominick Cruz's win over Kenney, Marlon 'Chito' Vera and Raphael Assuncao took to Twitter to express their interest in fighting the veteran.

Plenty of fight left “this way” too...

Would be cool to match up against Dominick Cruz — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) March 7, 2021

I’ll like Cruz next @ufc — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) March 7, 2021

Assuncao is on a three-fight losing streak, having last fought Cody Garbrandt at UFC 250. He is currently ranked No.9 in the Bantamweight division rankings.

On the other hand, Marlon Vera is coming off a loss to Jose Aldo. The Brazilian had made his presence felt in the 135-pound division with a win over rising star Sean O'Malley at UFC 252. He currently sits in the 15th position in the divisional rankings.

Dominick Cruz now has the most Bantamweight wins in the UFC/WEC history

Dominick Cruz scored the 13th Bantamweight win of his career in the UFC/WEC. The 35-year-old made his division debut at WEC 34 in 2008 and continued his winning run for eight solid years before being stopped by Cody Garbrandt.

.@DominickCruz earns his 13th bantamweight win, the most in @UFC /WEC history.



With 13 wins under his belt in the Bantamweight division, Cruz has laid a strong claim to being recognized as one of the greatest fighters in the 135-pound division. The 35-year-old has five Bantamweight title defenses in both UFC and WEC.

Dominick Cruz, who was ranked 11th in the Bantamweight division coming into the fight, said he is not sure who he would like to compete against in his next outing. However, The Dominator called out Monster Energy's (UFC sponsor) Hans Molenkamp for a charity match during the post-fight interview.