"Just f**king train hard" - Marlon Vera resonates Kamaru Usman's words in having the correct mindset, expresses disappointment in "low level things in MMA"

Marlon Vera is focused on having the correct mindset going into the UFC San Diego main event against Dominick Cruz. Vera has scratched and clawed his way to the top of the bantamweight division and credits his success to training hard.

During an interview with MMA Underground's John Morgan, Vera talked about having the right coaches around him when he made a comparison between his training and that of Kamaru Usman:

"There's so much low-level things going on in MMA that sometimes it's just funny, dude. Just f***ing train hard. Usman say it the best one time, and I'm his biggest fan. He said it the best, hit the bag hard, spar hard, wrestle hard, grapple hard, f**k off."

Vera's training mindset has been shown to be effective. After 19 UFC fights, 'Chito' is starting to earn the respect he deserves. The Ecuadorian is now ranked No.5 with an opportunity to separate himself from the rest with a win against arguably the bantamweight GOAT.

Watch Marlon Vera's interview with John Morgan below:

Marlon Vera details what it's like having his family watch his fights live

'Chito' is a family man with two daughters, one son, and a wife. His main inspiration to fight has been to support his family, including his daughter Ana Paula, who has a rare neurological condition called Moebius syndrome.

During the same interview, Vera opened up about how his family reacts when watching him fight by saying:

"It's hard. This is a f***ed up job. My wife, kids coming, mom, dad, uncle, auntie... I think for my dad, he's an old-school man, so it's easier, but let's be real. There's no one having a good time. Everybody wake up and wants to s**t their pants. They are seeing someone they love get punched in the face."

It probably doesn't help that Vera tends to get into brutal wars. That said, 'Chito' has another tough fight at UFC San Diego. Slowly but surely, the Ecuadorian is adding his name to the list of greatest bantamweights of all time.

