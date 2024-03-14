Marlon Vera and Sean O'Malley trade shots online after 'Chito' accuses 'Sugar' of using "grease"

Marlon Vera recently fired a jab at UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. The No. 5 ranked bantamweight accused O'Malley of cheating because, according to him, O'Malley put too much oil in his hair during their match at UFC 299 last week.

The UFC 299 pay-per-view event featured a highly anticipated main event fight between O'Malley and Vera. 'Chito' was looking to repeat his UFC 252 performance against O'Malley, where he defeated 'Sugar' via TKO.

Following his defeat via unanimous decision, Vera took to X and claimed that O'Malley had over-greasy hair during their fight. He wrote:

''Who braid your hair @SugaSeanMMA you were grease to the bone I wonder how much gel they use ?''

Expand Tweet

O'Malley responded by making fun of Vera by citing how many punches Vera had to take during their fight. He wrote:

''Send pic of your face''

Expand Tweet

The Ecuadorian mentioned the liver shot that O'Malley took and wrote back in response:

''I’m fine black eye small cut the usual. How’s the liver? U do remember that sound u make''

Expand Tweet

In their eagerly awaited rematch, the bantamweight king put on his best show to date, dominating with striking exchanges from start to finish. Vera, who has never been officially knocked down in his career, was punished a ton during the fight.

However, the title challenger arrived too late and was unable to inflict any damage on his opponent until the very end, when he delivered a body blow that nearly crushed O'Malley.

Apart from a few exchanges in the later rounds, Vera found it difficult to keep up with the champion. O'Malley prevailed in all five rounds, according to the judges' scorecards, effectively taking revenge for his lone professional MMA defeat.

After defeating Vera, O'Malley took to the microphone to call for a champion versus champion match between himself and the recently crowned featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Henry Cejudo keen to take on Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo would be keen to face Marlon Vera. Vera got dominated the entire five rounds at UFC 299 before losing to Sean O'Malley by unanimous decision.

Cejudo, in the meantime, is also coming off a defeat at UFC 298 by Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision.

In a recent episode of Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry, Cejudo revealed his desire to fight Vera next. He said:

''I don’t know where this dude’s head is, but the only thing that I could say, there could be a potential fight with me and ‘Chito'. I think because of the ranking. I don’t mind it.''

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (31:58):