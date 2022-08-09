"Dana wasn't born rich, Dana become rich because of how hard he work" - Marlon Vera has a strong message to anyone complaining about UFC fighter pay

Marlon Vera recently defended Dana White on the issue of fighter pay. He also had a message for those who continue to criticize the promotion for underpaying its fighters.

UFC fighter pay remains a hotly-discussed topic within the MMA sphere. Several fighters have publicly voiced their displeasure with their fight purses and how the promotion controls payments.

However, as far as Marlon Vera, 29, is concerned, he seems more than satisfied with what he earns from his bouts. 'Chito' also has a strong message for those who constantly take jibes at the UFC president for unjustly paying the fighters.

Appearing on CBS Sports, here's what he said:

"$8,000 was what I was making when I signed with the UFC, it's f***ing a lot. Like I know these days everybody's complaining about payday, Dana's rich and fighters are poor. Dana wasn't born rich. Dana [became] rich because [of] how hard he worked."

Watch Marlon Vera's full interview with CBS Sports below:

Marlon Vera faces Dominick Cruz in UFC Fight Night headliner on August 13, looks to enter title contention

Marlon Vera is gearing up to take on former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of this Saturday's UFC Fight Night event.

Ranked No. 5 in the division, Vera will enter the bout hoping to pick up his fourth consecutive win inside the octagon.

The Ecuadorian most recently outpointed Rob Font in a headliner clash in April. Prior to that win, he dispatched UFC veteran Frankie Edgar with a third-round knockout last November.

Although Cruz is ranked below Vera at No. 8, a win over the former champion would be the biggest victory of his career. If he does it in convincing fashion, he could certainly find himself in title contention.

'Chito' will be aware of the opportunity that stands before him and will do everything in his power to produce a statement performance.

However, it will also be one of the toughest challenges of Vera's career. 'The Dominator' may no longer be in his best years, but has looked sharp in his recent octagon outings. He is riding a two-fight win streak, with his latest victory coming over Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision.

Dominick Cruz, 37, will also be hoping to score his first stoppage win in eight years to catapult himself into the divisional top five.

Edited by Aditya Singh