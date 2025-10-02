"Martial arts saved me" - Zebaztian Kadestam looks back on his beginnings ahead of Aung La N Sang showdown at ONE Fight Night 36

Zebaztian Kadestam credits martial arts with transforming his life trajectory, as the former ONE welterweight MMA king reflects on how combat sports provided an escape from darker paths ahead of his emotional encounter with retiring legend Aung La N Sang.The 35-year-old Swedish striker locks horns with ‘The Burmese Python’ at ONE Fight Night 36 this Friday, October 3. There, ‘The Bandit’ makes his middleweight debut against the Myanmar icon in what will be the latter's final professional bout after a legendary 20-year career.Kadestam's journey to elite-level competition wasn't always straightforward, though.The Legacy Gym and Allstars Training Center affiliate found solace and purpose through martial arts during challenging personal circumstances that could have derailed his future.The Swedish bulldozer opened up about the profound impact combat sports have had on his life while explaining why training remains essential to his well-being even beyond competitive aspirations.&quot;I really feel like without martial arts, my story would have been a really dark story. Martial arts saved me. And it continues to save me,&quot; Zebaztian Kadestam told ONE Championship.“Whenever I have problems, personal ones, I just go to the gym and enjoy what I do there. Thankfully, I have a lot more now outside of fighting, which I'm happy for, but I still need it.”His honest reflection demonstrates how martial arts provides structure, purpose, and positive outlets for managing life's difficulties - benefits that extend far beyond physical fitness or competitive achievement.Catch him back in action against Aung La N Sang at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZebaztian Kadestam ready for war against Aung La N SangBeing a battle of two proven finishers, Zebaztian Kadestam predicts absolute fireworks when he goes toe-to-toe with the promotion's former middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion.The Swedish knockout slugger, who boasts a 100 percent finish rate in the organization, told ONE that the fans in attendance and those watching around the world would be entertained for as long as their middleweight MMA firefight goes.&quot;Two good fighters, two friends, one winner. I'm sure the fans are gonna enjoy this one,&quot; the Swede continued.A win for the 35-year-old inside the Thai capital this week will earn him a fourth successive win under the ONE spotlight.He has three successive knockout wins in a row heading into this contest against Roberto Soldic, Iuri Lapicus, and Valmir Da Silva.Can Zebaztian Kadestam channel his life experiences into spoiling the Myanmarese sporting hero's retirement party at ONE Fight Night 36?