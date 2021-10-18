"Giving fault to that is an excuse" - Marvin Vettori doesn't believe Paulo Costa should blame alcohol for his UFC 253 performance against Israel Adesanya

Marvin Vettori has chimed in with his thoughts on Paulo Costa drinking wine the night before his title fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 253.

After a one-sided loss to Adesanya, the Brazilian infamously claimed he wasn't sober the night before. In order to fall asleep in Abu Dhabi, Costa said he decided to drink a bottle of wine.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Marvin Vettori questioned Costa's decision to consume alcohol before a title fight. The Italian even went as far as to claim that 'Borrachinha' should still have been fine to fight as normal the next day.

Despite the Brazilian apparently being intoxicated, Vettori believes the bright lights and magnitude of the occasion should have been enough to clear Costa's mind. 'The Italian Dream' believes his upcoming opponent was simply making excuses for his poor performance and comfortable defeat to Adesanya.

"How would you even think about drinking a bottle of wine the night before a title fight? And again, even if you drink a bottle of wine, by the next night, I mean, don't get me wrong, there's nothing to do but you should be fine. Maybe not perfect but with the adrenaline that pumps in for a title fight with the lights and with this, like, how serious the situation that you're going in, like, your mind will clear. Kind of like giving the fault to that is an excuse anyway."

Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa will lock horns this weekend at UFC Vegas 41

In the main event of UFC Vegas 41, Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa will be crossing paths in what promises to be an explosive middleweight main event.

The two men will be heading into the fight off the back of championship losses to Israel Adesanya. Having failed to win the UFC middleweight title, both Costa and Vettori's goal will be to get back into the title scenario this Saturday.

