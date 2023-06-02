Controversial social media figure Andrew Tate has once again captured attention with a contentious interview. The former kickboxing champion participated in a confrontational conversation with the BBC, conducting the interview within the confines of his residence in Romania while under house arrest.

In the fiery interview, Andrew Tate faced intense questioning regarding the ongoing investigations, which involve serious charges such as human trafficking, rape, criminal gang activity, and money laundering. 'Cobra' vehemently denied all allegations during the interaction, sparking a heated debate.

Check out the entire interview below:

However, former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori holds a contrasting perspective. Breaking his social media silence, 'The Italian Dream' expressed admiration for the self-sworn 'Top G', going so far as to describe him as a "genius." Vettori's surprising endorsement suggests that he believes Tate possesses exceptional qualities that make him a deserving individual in the eyes of society:

"Just saw the interview of Tate with BBC on Rumble. This guy is a genius. We need him. Don’t stop for anything brother."

Check out Vettori's tweet here:

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori Just saw the interview of Tate with BBC on rumble.

This guy is a genius. We need him.

Don’t stop for anything brother. Just saw the interview of Tate with BBC on rumble.This guy is a genius. We need him.Don’t stop for anything brother.

Fans react to Marvin Vettori's praise for Andrew Tate

Marvin Vettori garnered attention when he publicly lauded Andrew Tate for his beliefs and ideology following Tate's captivating BBC interview.

Vettori's expression of admiration towards Tate's ideas stirred a significant response from fans, sparking a flurry of reactions and discussions within the fan community.

Twitter user @Hoopmedream remarked:

"We kinda toss genius around too much."

HoopDreams @Hoopmedream @MarvinVettori We kinda toss genius around too much @MarvinVettori We kinda toss genius around too much

Another user @jermvermin took jabs at 'Cobra's' human trafficking alleged investigation:

"I support human trafficking."

@Me_titaniumshin stated:

"I don't respect the opinions of orcs."

Shinny @Me_titaniumshin @MarvinVettori I don't respect the opinions of orcs @MarvinVettori I don't respect the opinions of orcs

@killtyre13 raised a question for 'The Italian Dream':

"Serious question. Why do you need another grown man to tell you what you should do with ur life and how to live ur life? Ur 29 years old, not some impressionable teenager."

tear @killtyre13 @MarvinVettori Serious question. Why do you need another grown man to tell you what you should do with ur life and how to live ur life? Ur 29 years old, not some impressionable teenager. @MarvinVettori Serious question. Why do you need another grown man to tell you what you should do with ur life and how to live ur life? Ur 29 years old, not some impressionable teenager.

Social media user @Holly_Marie_s reacted:

"He's not a genius Marvin. He's just really good at manipulating guys like you who aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer."

Holly @Holly_Marie_s @MarvinVettori He's not a genius Marvin. He's just really good at manipulating guys like you who aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer. @MarvinVettori He's not a genius Marvin. He's just really good at manipulating guys like you who aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer.

Another user @Whothefookisth3 tweeted:

"Every time I think Sean Strickland is the dumbest middleweight who's ever lived, Marvin steps in to up the ante. Your commitment to ignorance is both impressive and sad at the same time."

That Guy @Whothefookisth3 @MarvinVettori Every time I think Sean Strickland is the dumbest middleweight who's ever lived, Marvin steps in to up the ante. Your commitment to ignorance is both impressive and sad at the same time. @MarvinVettori Every time I think Sean Strickland is the dumbest middleweight who's ever lived, Marvin steps in to up the ante. Your commitment to ignorance is both impressive and sad at the same time.

Poll : 0 votes