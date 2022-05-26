"If he wants to go, let him go" - Marvin Vettori calls for UFC to free Nate Diaz

Marvin Vettori urged the UFC to set Nate Diaz free of his current contract.

Over the past few months, Diaz has been publicly asking the UFC for a fight as his contract is set to expire after his next outing. However, the Stockton-based fighter grew frustrated after his pleas were ignored. Now, Diaz just wants to be let go by the company.

As far as Vettori is concerned, the UFC should just grant Diaz's request if they're not going to book him a fight. Asked about the incident during an interview with The Schmo, the middleweight contender said:

"Yeah, I don't know exactly what's going on, but yeah man, free Nate. If he wants to go, let him go, you know."

Check out Marvin Vettori's comments below:

Vettori and Diaz seem to have grown closer lately. The pair recently released photos and footage of their sparring session at the Brickhouse Boxing Club in California.

In an Instagram live interview, Vettori revealed that he became close friends with Diaz after meeting him at the gym, which they both frequented.

In a separate instance, Diaz was seen greeting Vettori and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, backstage ahead of the UFC 263 press conference.

Nate Diaz warned about fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Henry Cejudo warned Nate Diaz about accepting a fight against rising star Khamzat Chimaev. Potentially leaked matchups from UFC president Dana White's 'war room' have suggested Diaz could face Chimaev this summer.

While a Chimaev fight would finally bring Diaz off the sidelines, Cejudo believes the UFC is deliberately trying to set him up for failure. Assessing Diaz's future in an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo said:

"That’s why they’re trying to kill… Because Diaz knows that there’s so much money to be made outside the UFC, that he doesn’t even care what millions they’re gonna end up giving him. I do believe that Nate leaving the UFC is just going to generate more money for fighters, and kind of giving that leverage to fighters like: Hey man, it’s not the UFC, it's not the only place where you can make a good living."

Check out the full episode below:

