"I can do anything in that fight and I will" - Marvin Vettori explains why he's a bad matchup for Robert Whittaker

Marvin Vettori is confident wherever the fight goes against Robert Whittaker.

The co-main event at UFC Paris features two elite middleweights looking to make their way back to a title shot. Despite Whittaker's well-rounded skillset, Vettori believes he can dominate anywhere.

During his media day interview, 'The Italian Dream' had this to say about how his upcoming fight is going to play out:

"He [Whittaker] can't grapple with me. He can't grapple and be successful with me. He just can't. So, he will try, and I'll welcome it if he does, but he really can't. I can do anything in that fight and I will, 'cause it's MMA at the end of the day. Like I said, I think I match-up very bad for him. My skills match-up very well for myself against him."

Vettori and Whittaker share something in common: they've lost to Israel Adesanya twice. Although they are elite middleweights, losing this matchup would be detrimental to their future in the division.

If Adesanya beats Alex Pereira, there is a possibility he will move to light heavyweight due to a lack of fresh challenges, leaving a potential golden opportunity for the winner of the UFC Paris co-main event to be featured in a possible vacant middleweight title fight next.

Watch Marvin Vettori discuss his matchup against Robert Whittaker below:

Marvin Vettori wants Alex Pereira to beat Israel Adesanya in upcoming title fight

Vettori needs Pereira to beat Adesanya at UFC 281 for several reasons. Not only would it open up the opportunity to potentially fight for the title next, but the challenge also excites him.

During media day, 'The Italian Dream' had this to say about the UFC 281 main event:

"I want Pereira to win just because it excites me more as the next challenger eventually. I think that will happen because after this I'm gonna establish myself as No.1 contender."

Marvin Vettori has only lost to two people in the UFC, Adesanya and Antonio Carlos Junior. 'The Italian Dream' has fought the best at middleweight, but his inability to beat the champion puts him in a weird position.

With that said, he needs to beat Whittaker first, which is never an easy task.

