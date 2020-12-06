Marvin Vettori puts UFC MW champion Israel Adesanya on blast after win against Jack Hermansson

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori put on a stellar display at UFC Vegas 16 in one of the best fights of 2020, out gritting Jack Hermansson to get a decision victory.

Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson put on a stellar display landing more significant strikes than any other UFC middleweight fight ever.

The 2 fighters were awarded the Fight of the Night award for their efforts and will take home a bonus of USD 50K each.

Marvin Vettori though had some choice words for current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at the post-fight press conference.

“Israel is full of sh*t. He was like I don’t think we will ever see Marvin again, he will never make it to the title shot. Guess what mother*cker, I am here. He thinks he has all figured out but he has nothing figured out. I know the true colours I’ve fought him before and I want that fight (again).”

Israel Adesanya had defeated Marvin Vettori at UFC on Fox 29 and severely criticized the Italian after the fight.

Marvin Vettori also had some suggestions about his future in the middleweight division. He had called out Paulo Costa after the fight but seemed to change his mind in the Post Fight conference.

“Man you know to be honest with you, before I called out Borrachinha (Paulo Costa) but f*ck Borrachinha. He just came out of a crazy loss why would I even fight him? I wanna go straight for the title. I’ll be really honest, I like the fight but there is no opposition at the top. Cannonier just lost, Darren Till is I don’t know, Borrachinha just lost brutally, and Jack was number 4 and Whittaker just wants to enjoy Christmas with his kids.”

Marvin Vettori said though he called out Paulo Costa, f*** Paulo bc he just came off a “crazy loss” and eyes the title shot #UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/hlTlTfvGkN — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 6, 2020

Irrespective of whom Marvin Vettori faces next, the fans will be sure to tune in.

Marvin Vettori set to be the first Italian to break into the top 5 of UFC rankings

Marvin Vettori’s stellar performance has now made him the official face of Italian MMA.

Vettori called himself ‘The King of Europe’ after defeating Jack Hermansson.

Marvin is now set to become the first Italian born fighter to crack the top 5 of UFC rankings in any weight division.

While great Italian fighters such as Alessio Sakara have competed inside the Octagon in the past, none has cracked the top 5 rankings.