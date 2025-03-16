Marvin Vettori releases official statement following loss to Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 104: "That was a close fight"

Unfortunately for Marvin Vettori, UFC Vegas 104 did not go his way, as he lost a unanimous decision to Roman Dolidze. The Italian middleweight subsequently took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts on the matchup. While he acknowledged that the bout was competitive, he remains deflated.

He also took the time to show his gratitude to American Top Team, a team he joined just two years ago. While Vettori's statement was made in an Instagram story that cannot be embedded, a clip of it has been uploaded to X/Twitter, courtesy of FULL SEND MMA.

"Yeah, nothing too bad. Just some cuts and bruises. F*ck, man. Life sometimes shows you that even if you give your heart out and everything you got, you still fall short. That was a close fight, I almost had him on the third. But I guess it wasn't enough and yeah, man, f*ck."

The third-round moment Vettori referenced in his statement was a straight that had Dolidze wobbled and reeling, though no knockdown came of it.

"I don't even know what to say. Just thank you to ATT. The best in the world, bro. Thank you Dan, Mike, Marcus, J.J., everybody, bro. Even all the sparring partners helping me out. Love you, bro. Love you guys and thank you, UFC. What the f*ck can I say, bro? I don't know. That's it."

Check out Marvin Vettori's thoughts on his loss to Roman Dolidze:

Vettori is now 1-3 in his last four fights, with his latest loss leaving him on a two-fight losing streak. It's his worst career skid and he now seems like a shell of the man who once won five consecutive fights to earn a crack at middleweight gold.

Given that he was previously teasing his retirement, it's a wonder if he'll ever return to form.

Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze are now 1-1 apiece

The first encounter between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze was yet another competitive bout, which took place at UFC 286. That first fight, though, went the Italian's way. After three grueling rounds on English soil, he was declared the victor via unanimous decision.

Check out highlights from Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze 1:

However, that fight happened two years ago on March 18, 2023, and it remains Vettori's last win. He subsequently fell into a spell of inactivity, fighting just twice since 2023, losing to Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 75 and to Dolidze in a rematch.

