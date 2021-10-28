"I get fat right away" - Marvin Vettori reveals how his body reacts if he does not monitor weight between fights 

Marvin Vettori is back to his winning ways having handed Paulo Costa his second consecutive defeat.

After his recent triumph over 'The Eraser' at UFC Fight Night, 'The Italian Dream' got candid with Michael Bisping on 'The Count's YouTube channel. During the conversation, Marvin Vettori revealed how he puts on weight quickly. Vettori said:

"But I have got a good nutritionist and like I said when I get like... I am aware of my body a lot. And you know, you get from top shape to like getting all fat and I can right away feel that. And I start feeling shit. So, then you see me going out for like two hours bike rides everyday just to like so that I can eat [chuckles]. Also, but I try to not touch 220 ever ever... Then i have a good nutritionist that makes sure the diet is not.. you know keeps his variety in the diet and lets me eat carbs..."

Their conversation then steered towards Vettori's fondness for bike riding. When asked about his interest in bikes, 'The Italian Dream' mentioned that he has been a riding enthusiast since childhood. He also revealed that he follows biking as a sport and deeply respects the people involved in it.

Marvin Vettori's conversation with Bisping

Marvin Vettori slams Israel Adesanya; claims to be the 'The Last Stylebender's biggest opponent

During a recent interview with TMZ, Marvin Vettori spoke about Israel Adesanya and challenged him to a rematch. Vettori claimed to be the biggest opponent for the middleweight champion. He believes it is only a matter of time before he faces Adesanya again:

"He never gives me credit but he knows what's up, you know. I'm the only guy that's gonna beat him and eventually, I will, you know. Just a matter of time, let's see how it goes with Whittaker. But I'm right there, I'm the biggest opposition for him and he knows that it's just a matter of time before I'm going to win that title."

Marvin Vettori interview

