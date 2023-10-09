Marvin Vettori rips into Dillon Danis' controversial promotion strategy for Logan Paul boxing clash

UFC middleweight and former title challenger Marvin Vettori is not impressed with Dillon Danis' promotional tactics ahead of 'El Jefe's upcoming encounter against Logan Paul.

Danis recently uploaded an old photo of Paul to his Twitter account and implied that 'Maverick' was currently using performance-enhancing drugs.

The post did not sit well with 'The Italian Dream' who reacted by criticizing Danis for his inactivity as a fighter and also slammed his promotional methods.

"When are you gonna f**king fight? At first it was funny but now it’s just annoying. This fight was already a joke anyway it’s funny enough," wrote Marvin Vettori.

UFC fighter Marvin Vettori reacts to Dillon Danis' post

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are scheduled to face off in a boxing match on October 14. The fight will mark Danis' debut in the world of boxing.

The event will take place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England and will be headlined by a six-round boxing match between YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and boxing champion Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury.

Ahead of the fight, a lot of back-and-forth has taken place between Paul and Danis on social media. 'El Jefe' also attacked 'Maverick's fiancee Nina Agdal on social media and started posting pictures of her. In response, Agdal filed a lawsuit against Danis.

What happened in Marvin Vettori's last fight?

Marvin Vettori was last seen in action in June 2023 when he headlined a UFC Fight Night event against Jared Cannonier in a five-round clash.

The bout lasted the entire 25 minutes and ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'The Killa Gorilla'. The three judges scored the contest 49-45, 49-45 and 48-46 in favor of Cannonier.

In that fight, Cannonier set a new UFC record for the most significant strikes in a middleweight clash. The 39-year-old landed 241 significant blows on Vettori over the course of 25 minutes.

The exciting bout was declared the 'Fight of the Night' for that event and both athletes received a bonus sum of $50,000 each for their efforts.

Vettori later uploaded a post on Instagram addressing his loss to Cannonier and promised to bounce back from the loss.

"A lion remains a lion. Spirit was never broken. I'll be back stronger, I promise you that."