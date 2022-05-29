Marvin Vettori's coach points out what sets Israel Adesanya apart from other fighters 

Marvin Vettori's coach Rafael Cordeiro believes Israel Adesanya's mental strength sets him apart from the other fighters in the sport.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Cordeiro touched upon various topics like Vettori's upcoming fight and his experience working with Mike Tyson.

At one point, Schmo asked the coach what he liked about the current middleweight champion the most. Cordeiro responded by saying that although the New Zealander's technique and skills were good, his mindset differentiated him from other athletes.

"He's [Israel Adesanya] [a] tough guy... we lost some fights [against] him. His mental, I believe, his mental make a lot of difference. His technique is good but his mental is better than his technique. He [has] high IQ inside the octagon. I believe this is a big difference between him and a lot of fighters. But, he's not unbreakable. In the future, for sure, we're gonna find a way to beat him," said Rafael Cordeiro.

Marvin Vettori is currently preparing for a fight against Robert Whittaker. The two were supposed to square off at UFC 275, but 'The Reaper' had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury. According to 'The Italian Dream', the two middleweights will now lock horns at the UFC's inaugural event in Paris.

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori Alright so I guess since can’t find an opponent any earlier I’m fighting Whittaker in Paris.

Israel Adesanya has two wins over Marvin Vettori

'The Last Stylebender' and 'The Italian Dream' have crossed paths in the UFC on two separate occasions. Both times, Adesanya got the better of Vettori.

Their first encounter took place in April 2018, when both were up-and-coming fighters in the UFC's middleweight division. The three-round fight ended in a split decision victory for Adesanya.

After the fight, both went on incredible runs in the promotion. Adesanya won seven of his next eight fights, winning the middleweight title and falling short in his bid for the light heavyweight belt. On the other hand, 'The Italian Dream' built an impressive five-fight win streak.

The two collided again at UFC 263, this time for the middleweight championship. Adesanya outclassed Vettori and cruised to a unanimous decision victory with a score of 50-45 by all three judges.

