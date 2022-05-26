×
Marvin Vettori says Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till kicked him out of group chat 

Marvin Vettori (Top left), Sean Strickland (Bottom left), Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till (Right) (via @marvinvettori, @sstricklandmma and @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram)
Modified May 26, 2022
Marvin Vettori recently revealed that he used to be in an Instagram group with Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till. While discussing the idea of bonding amongst fellow fighters, 'The Italian Dream' told Helen Yee:

"We even have a group that Sean Strickland did on Instagram. And we were talking all kinds of shit on the group. And Darren Till and Khamzat were in it too."

Vettori also joked about Till being bullied around a bit by others in the group. Additionally, the former middleweight title contender claimed that he was kicked out of the group, which was originally created for sparring, after failing to show up for a session.

According to Vettori, he was at Kings MMA in California when they expected him to show up for an unplanned sparring session in Las Vegas. Naming the person who kicked him out of the group, 'The Italian Dream' further told Helen Yee:

"Sean Strickland... It was supposed to be like a sparring group and then they kicked me out since I'm not in Vegas all the time and I didn't show up. That's what he said, Khamzat even said it. Like, oh, I didn't show up for sparring at that time. I was here [California] bro. Like what, am I gonna drive like five hours just to spar and then come back? And also didn't plan. They said like the morning for the afternoon. Plus I got my own shit going on."

Watch Vettori's interview with Helen Yee below:

Sean Strickland claims Marvin Vettori is the only UFC fighter who goes "hard" with him while sparring

Gym lore surrounding Sean Strickland has portrayed his image as a menace during sparring. The surging UFC prospect is even known to have knocked his sparring partners out cold during hard sessions.

According to Strickland, most UFC fighters beat down on lower level fighters and are afraid to spar with him. However, Marvin Vettori is the exception, claims the 31-year-old. Strickland previously wrote on Twitter:

"I'm gonna let you guys in on a little secret... A lot of UFC fighters SUCK and usually their kinda pussies who just like to beat up the lower level pros and have a ufc logo on them. Most of them won't spar me.. @MarvinVettori is the only ufc fighter I train with lmao we go hard!"
