Marvin Vettori speaks on "weird" ethnicity battle between Israel Adesanya and "super-white African" Dricus Du Plessis

Marvin Vettori recently gave his opinion on the beef between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis.

The bad blood started after the South African claimed to have stronger ties to Africa than Adesanya. Ever since 'The Last Stylebender's' remarkable victory at UFC 287 over Alex Pereira, he has had 'Stillknocks' in his radar.

Marvin Vettori is the latest MMA fighter to add his two cents to the feud, offering a hilarious take during a recent media interaction. In a video uploaded to TheMacLife YouTube channel, Vettori is seen responding to a question regarding Adesanya and Du Plessis. He says:

"African more African... I don't know man, there's so many things in the world like... I was there first... I was there after you know, I deserve this more cause... it's weird you know seeing like some... some African super white, it's kinda weird... but it is like that because you know for generation they have been there... I don't know, it is what it is you know... it was funny to watch... I mean to see it happening." [5:13]

Check out Vettori's entire interview below:

Marvin Vettori will face Jared Cannonier at UFC Fight Night

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier are set to meet on June 17 at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas. Both fighters emerged victorious in their most recent fights. A win for 'The Italian Dream' in this high-stakes middleweight bout could kickstart another run to a title shot.

In the aforementioned media interaction, Vettori also hinted at a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev if he defeats Cannonier. The 'Italian Dream' stated:

“I always welcome him [Chimaev]. Everywhere. Yeah, sure. If he wants it, I’m here. I’ve never turned down any fight. I’ve never pulled out of any fight. So please, yeah, bring him too."

Watch the video below:

Vettori vs. Cannonier will headline UFC on ESPN 47 this Saturday, with Arman Tsarukyan facing Joaquim Silva in the co-main event in an exciting lightweight clash.

