Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier aftermath: Refereeing errors, bad judging, bonuses, and more

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori headlined UFC Vegas 75, a card that gave a lot of topics for MMA fans to discuss and share their thoughts on, including some officiating errors and judging controversies.

Cannonier got the better of 'The Italian Dream' and won the fight via unanimous decision. Despite all judges agreeing on 'The Killa Gorilla' being the rightful victor, there was one scorecard that stuck out.

The three scorecards looked almost identical except for one score by MMA judge Sal D'Amato. The controversial judge with a bad reputation scored the fourth round in favor of Vettori, a move which was criticized by several MMA enthusiasts on social media.

A controversy occurred during the flyweight clash between Carlos Hernandez and Denys Bondar in the prelims of UFC Vegas 75.

In the closing seconds of the fight, Hernandez took 'Psycho' down to the ground and landed vicious elbow shots on him, knocking him out. MMA fans criticized the referee for not stopping the fight a few seconds earlier, resulting in Bondar taking unnecessary damage.

But the controversy did not end there. It was later determined that a clash of heads resulted in the finishing sequence, which deemed the knockout invalid. The fight went to the judges' scorecards and resulted in a technical decision victory for Hernandez.

Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar hears the scorecards despite this brutal finishing sequence by Hernandez. The official ruling is the sequence was caused by a clash of heads as the two hit the floor after the throw. #UFCVegas75 is destined for controversy.Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar hears the scorecards despite this brutal finishing sequence by Hernandez. The official ruling is the sequence was caused by a clash of heads as the two hit the floor after the throw. #MMA #MMA Twitter #UFCVegas75 is destined for controversy.Carlos Hernandez vs. Denys Bondar hears the scorecards despite this brutal finishing sequence by Hernandez. The official ruling is the sequence was caused by a clash of heads as the two hit the floor after the throw. #MMA #MMATwitter https://t.co/aO6JlZKhQa

Another incident took place during the bantamweight encounter between Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence in the prelims.

In the opening round, Argueta trapped his opponent in a guillotine choke, resulting in referee Keith Peterson stepping in and stopping the fight. Later, the submission victory for Argueta was overturned to a no-contest as it was determined that Lawrence never tapped during the choke.

The fight between Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence is declared a No Contest after it's determined referee Keith Peterson prematurely stopped the fight



Bit of controversy early at #UFCVegas75 The fight between Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence is declared a No Contest after it's determined referee Keith Peterson prematurely stopped the fight Bit of controversy early at #UFCVegas75… The fight between Dan Argueta and Ronnie Lawrence is declared a No Contest after it's determined referee Keith Peterson prematurely stopped the fighthttps://t.co/G0eOrc3ueJ

UFC Vegas 75: Jared Cannonier among the winners of the UFC bonus

Jared Cannonier emerged to be the biggest winner of the night at UFC Vegas 75. Apart from the victory, 'The Killa Gorilla' also set a new record for the most significant strikes in a middleweight bout.

The bout between Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors. Both athletes took home an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

Manuel Torres and Alessandro Costa also scored impressive knockouts in their respective fights. The two fighters were awarded the 'Performance of the Night' award and received an additional sum of $50,000 each for their efforts.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter #UFCVegas75



Fight of the Night: Cannonier vs. Vettori



Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres, Alessandro Costa Fight of the Night: Cannonier vs. VettoriPerformance of the Night: Manuel Torres, Alessandro Costa #UFCVegas75 Fight of the Night: Cannonier vs. VettoriPerformance of the Night: Manuel Torres, Alessandro Costa

