Masaaki Noiri says he and Takeru winning will be the perfect end to ONE 172 in Saitama: "That would be the best outcome"

Masaaki Noiri wants to enjoy a victorious night out alongside teammate Takeru Segawa inside the Saitama Super Arena. To him, that would be the best ending to the promotion's mega event on Sunday, March 23.

The Japanese kickboxing talent looks to upset Tawanchai PK Saenchai's two-sport dream in the co-main event of ONE 172, just before his teammate Takeru locks horns alongside Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a 15-minute flyweight kickboxing contest.

Both men find themselves riding off impressive victories ahead of the spectacle.

Noiri put his two-match skid to bed in some fashion, demolishing Shakir Al-Tekreeti's legs on his way to a second-round knockout at ONE 170 this past January.

Meanwhile, Takeru enjoyed a first promotional win against Myanmarese slugger Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81. Like Noiri, 'The Natural Born Crusher' demolished his foe inside the second canto.

When asked to write his perfect ending to ONE 172, Masaaki Noiri told ONE Championship:

"For me, as long as Takeru and I both win, that's enough. If the two of us, Japanese fighters in ONE, can come out victorious together, that would be the best outcome."

Masaaki Noiri and Takeru will have it far from easy in Saitama

Of course, acing their respective assignments at ONE 172 is easier said than done.

The 31-year-old Masaaki Noiri will need to be at his sparkling best to be the first man to defeat ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai in four years.

If he can do so, the Team Vasileus athlete will gain recognition as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king and book a unification battle against the division's king, Superbon.

Meanwhile, Takeru will need to find a route around Rodtang's fury if he wants to stand any chance of claiming the biggest scalp on his resume inside the Saitama Super Arena.

