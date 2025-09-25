Masaaki Noiri willing to face the winner of Rukiya Anpo-Marat Grigorian showdown: "Whoever it is, I'll fight them"

ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri is 100 percent focused on his massive unification showdown in the main event of ONE 173 on Sunday, Nov. 16.However, that has not stopped him from responding to the callouts he's been receiving from two superstars who also see action on the blockbuster spectacle inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Both Rukiya Anpo and Marat Grigorian, who cross paths in a featherweight kickboxing tiff at ONE 173, declared that they'd be happy to share the global stage with Noiri once he settles his unfinished business and unifies the featherweight kickboxing crown against divisional king Superbon.During his interview with ONE Championship, Noiri addressed the potential implications of the Anpo-Grigorian encounter while expressing his concerns about the Japanese prospect's recent competitive focus.&quot;Whoever it is, I'll fight them. But since Rukiya has only been competing in boxing matches recently, not official kickboxing bouts, I do wonder how that will affect things. That's a concern,&quot; Masaaki Noiri told ONE Championship.The interim world champion's willingness to face either superstar demonstrates the kind of confidence that has served him well throughout his career.Another big win for the Team Vasileus superstar at ONE 173 will undoubtedly make this hypothetical showdown with either Grigorian or Anpo a reality.Noiri has never fought with Grigorian, but he's already finished Anpo once during their first encounter in September 2021. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMasaaki Noiri warns Rukiya Anpo of elite opposition in ONE ChampionshipLike Masaaki Noiri, Rukiya Anpo has reached the highest of highs within the K-1 realm.However, the former was quick to remind his rather confident compatriot and promotional newcomer that it won't be as easy in ONE Championship.&quot;I wish him a warm welcome to ONE. But this stage isn't that easy,&quot; the 32-year-old said during the event's press conference in Tokyo a couple of weeks back.Noiri discovered it the hard way, after all. The Team Vasileus representative succumbed to two defeats in a row to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Liu Mengyang at the start of his promotional campaign in the second half of 2024.However, those setbacks unleashed a completely new animal this year.Noiri shut down Shakir Al-Tekreeti in the second round at ONE 170, before claiming the interim world title with a breathtaking finish of Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available here.