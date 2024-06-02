Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5: Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder: Full results

Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5: Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder is officially in the books. The event took place on Jun 1. at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event was truly unique as it pitted five Matchroom boxers against five Queensberry boxers across four different weight divisions for bragging rights on which promoter has the better fighters. So, let's recap the fight and explore the full results.

In the main event, heavyweights Zhilei Zhang fought Deontay Wilder in a bout that both needed to get back on track in the heavyweight division. 'The Bronze Bomber' is known for his knockout power, however, he was 1-3 in his last four bouts including his loss to Joseph Parker, and was in search of a career resurgence. Meanwhile, the Chinese heavyweight was looking to bounce back from his loss and prove that he still had a lot of fights left in him at 41 years old.

Both fighters took a cautious approach early as they respected each other's power. However, Zhang began to open up more with his combinations and managed to time 'The Bronze Bomber's shots very well.

In the fifth round, the Chinese countered after Wilder over-committed and dropped him to earn a TKO win and secure the clean sweep for Queensberry. Ahead of the bout, 'The Bronze Bomber' had hinted at possible retirement and tonight's bout appeared to signal that it would be likely that he does.

In the co-main event, Daniel Dubois took on Filip Hrgovic in a heavyweight clash. Heading into the bout, 'Dynamite' was coming off a 10th-round TKO over Jarrell Miller, while the Croatian came into the bout following a first-round TKO over Mark de Mori to improve his unbeaten record to 17-0.

Dubois vs. Hrgovic was an entertaining co-main event that saw the 26-year-old put on arguably the best performance of his boxing career as he earned an eighth-round TKO. 'Dynamite' did a number on Hrgovic and opened up a cut that eventually resulted in the referee calling a stop to the bout after consulting with the ringside doctor.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Bivol handed Malik Zinad his first career loss by earning an impressive sixth-round TKO. It was an excellent performance as Bivol earned his first TKO win in six years to retain his WBA and IBO championships Both fighters had an unbeaten 22-0 record coming into the fight, so it will be interesting to see whether Zinad can bounce back from his first career setback against one of the top fighters in the world.

Following the bout, his Excellency Turki Alalshikh announced that Bivol would be fighting Artur Beterbiev later this year. They were originally scheduled to fight at the 5 vs. 5 event, but Beterbiev was forced to withdraw due to a meniscus injury.

The opening bout saw Willy Hutchinson put on an impressive performance as he earned a dominant unanimous decision over Craig Richards to win the vacant WBC Silver light heavyweight championship and gave Queensberry the 1-0 lead.

The light heavyweight bout was followed by another title fight as Nick Ball earned a split decision win over Raymond Ford in an entertaining bout to win the WBA featherweight championship. It was a very tightly contested bout that concluded with an incredible exchange.

Queensberry's captain Hamzah Sheeraz stepped up for his team and capped off a masterclass performance by finishing Austin Williams via 11th-round TKO to secure four points and extend the lead to 6-0.

Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5: Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder Results: Queensberry wins the bragging rights

It was an exciting night of fights for Matchroom vs. Queensberry 5 vs. 5: Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Frank Warren's Queensberry won the bragging rights by winning all the head-to-head matchups for a final score of 10-0.

Zhang, Willy Hutchinson, Nick Ball, Hamzah Sheeraz, and Daniel Dubois picked up the wins for Queensberry to complete the clean sweep of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom. It will be interesting to see whether the format becomes an ongoing theme in boxing as it could set the stage for plenty of exciting cards should some of the other boxing promoters also get involved.

