Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic look to obtain an interim champion role in the heavyweight boxing division run by Oleksandr Usyk.

Later today (June 1), Usyk's undisputed heavyweight championship status will be taken away two weeks after his historic win against Tyson Fury. Joining the Ukranian as a title-holder in the most acknowledged division in combat sports is either Dubois or Hrgovic, who are fighting for the interim IBF strap.

Heading into the Queensberry vs. Matchroom co-main event, Hrgovic has maintained his undefeated professional boxing record (17-0). The hard-hitting Croatian last fought in December 2023 when he defeated Mark De Mori in the first round at 'Day of Reckoning'.

Meanwhile, Dubois may not hold an undefeated record, but he has been battle-tested in his losses against Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk. 'Dynamite' is coming off a solid tenth-round TKO win against Jarrell Miller at the same event as Hrgovic.

Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic

Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic

Round 1:

Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic is underway. Dubois starts the fight moving forward first and tries to establish his jab. Hrgovic tries to push him back with his right. Dubois' jab is looking good early. Hrgovic's right hand is already finding a home. It doesn't look like this one is going the distance.

Dubois is trying to create something early, but Hrgovic is landing cleanly. Hrgovic lands a big right hand and Dubois later returns the favor. Calculated usage of their power has led to an entertaining first round. Dubois disrupts Hrgovic with a few jabs to end the round.

Round 2:

Daniel Dubois is putting more priority on his jab, while Filip Hrgovic wants the knockout right now. Hrgovic needs to be careful not to punch himself out. Hrgovic lands another power shot, but Dubois wears it well and continues moving forward.

Dubois ties up Hrgovic and temporarily slows down the Croatian. Hrgovic is landing good punches early and Dubois is showing his experience advantage. Fun heavyweight fight thus far.

Hrgovic's volume isn't slowing down, but his movements are telling a different story. Dubois could be coming on. Dubois pushes Hrgovic against the ropes and lands cleanly. The Croatian is cut under his right eye. The referee declares a clash of heads caused the cut.

Round 3:

Daniel Dubois is starting to put a heavy pace on Filip Hrgovic. Dubois is moving forward and starting to find the target while avoiding Hrgovic's power punches. As the commentators suggested, both fighters aren't attacking the body.

Dubois lands a big left hook over the top. Hrgovic is slowing down, but he still has the power to take this fight. Dubois finds a home for his right hand and follows with a hook. Dubois is taking over this fight. Hrgovic returns with two straight rights.

Round 4:

Daniel Dubois comes out and lands a few sharp jabs to push Filip Hrgovic back. Dubois traps Hrgovic in the corner. He doesn't capitalize. Hrgovic is firing back and landing, but Dubous looks like the fresher fighter, sharper and more powerful punches.

Dubois' ability to establish his jab has been a significant game-changer. Hrgovic lands a good right hand and has showcased a solid round. Hrgovic's cut is starting to open up and the blood is slowly becoming a factor.

Round 5:

Daniel Dubois pushes Filip Hrgovic into the corner and lands a right hand followed by a left hook. Hrgovic fires back by moving forward and starts establishing his jab. Hrgovic finds a home for a clean right and Dubois' seems slightly injured. The referee gave Hrgovic a slight warning and Dubois recovered.

Hrgovic lands cleanly again. Dubois returns to his jab and temporarily moves away from hunting for the overhand right. Neither fight is throwing to the body. Dubois lands two power shots to end the round. Hrgovic looks labored going to the corner.

Round 6:

Daniel Dubous continues moving forward. Filip Hrgovic doesn't look as fatigued as one would have thought earlier in the fight. Hrgovic and Dubois are exchanging punches, this round has been razor close. Dubois temporarily has Hrgovic against the robes.

The pace was starting to pick up before they met in the clinch. Hrgovic seems to be getting labored, it's difficult to tell. Dubois can't seem to find the target cleanly recently. Hrgovic walks to the corner breathing hard.

Round 7:

Daniel Dubois comes out and fires four punches that find the target. Filip Hrgovic has a cut under both eyes. Dubois seems to be picking up the pace. It seems he knows that Hrgovic is running out of gas. Dubois lands a few more hooks and Hrgovic can't get out of the way. The end could be near as Dubois isn't slowing down.

Hrgovic tries to throw a combination, but Dubois easily gets out of the way. Dubois pushes Hrgovic against the ropes and goes down to the body. Dubois is all over Hrgovic. It seems like there is no coming back for the Croatian.

Hrgovic is trying to hold on. Dubois is starting to target the body and lands a HUGE right hand. The referee warns Dubois about head clashes. Dubois ends the round with two left hooks. This one is probably over in the next round.

Round 8:

Filip Hrgovic is only surviving at this point. Daniel Dubois smells blood and continues to batter the Croatian. Hrgovic is going to need a miracle. The referee pauses the fight to look at Hrgovic. THE DOCTOR CALLS THE FIGHT. What a performance for Dubois. Hrgovic was saved from a brutal knockout. Fun fight.

Official Decision: Daniel Dubois def. Filip Hrgovic by doctor's stoppage TKO (Round 8, 0:57)

Daniel Dubois becomes the new interim IBF heavyweight champion.