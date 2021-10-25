"Maternity weight is a lot to get rid of" - Israel Adesanya takes well-aimed shot at Paulo Costa's weight cut debacle ahead of Marvin Vettori fight 

Israel Adesanya recently posted a YouTube video reacting to the fight between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

The video comes as part of Adesanya's archetypal video series, where the UFC middleweight champion reacts to fights.

In the video, 'The Last Stylebender' is seen mocking Paulo Costa and Vettori numerous times. He reacted to Paulo Costa weighing in at 205 pounds, heavier than the scheduled middleweight limit of 185 pounds.

Israel Adesanya, while watching the fight, said:

"It's hard to look at [Paulo Costa] the same, I like the leg kicks. All that weight... the maternity weight is a lot, is a lot to get rid off."

Paulo Costa revealed during fight week that he wouldn't be able to make the 185-pounds weight limit for his middleweight bout against Vettori. He then admitted to weighing 211 pounds two days before the weigh-ins. It was later revealed that he weighed around 220 pounds on fight night.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Paulo Costa, currently 211 pounds, says he won't make 186 for Saturday's main event."Maybe we can do a catchweight of 195." #UFCVegas41 | Full video: bit.ly/2Z9line Paulo Costa, currently 211 pounds, says he won't make 186 for Saturday's main event."Maybe we can do a catchweight of 195."#UFCVegas41 | Full video: bit.ly/2Z9line https://t.co/wsMh6zzMRP

Marvin Vettori pulled off an impressive unanimous decision victory against Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Night 196. The bout witnessed the fourth-highest number of significant strikes landed in a single contest.

Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa collectively landed a total of 353 strikes. The Italian led the numbers by landing 190 strikes on Costa. The Brazilian wasn't far off as he connected with 163 strikes on Vettori.

Israel Adesanya's 'maternity joke' stems from his post-fight actions against Paulo Costa at UFC 253

After defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya 'humped' the Brazilian.

The action was in retaliation to Costa's antics and trash talk leading up to the fight. Since then, Adesanya has often humorously referred to Paulo Costa as his 'baby mama.'

Adesanya's post-fight actions did not sit well with Costa's manager Walid Ismail. He slammed 'The Last Stylebender' for his behavior.

"After the absurd [actions] he [took towards] Paulo Costa in the end of their fight, there is no way I can cheer for that guy. Adesanya has homosexual instincts and he should be studied by science."

