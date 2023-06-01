UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot is interested in a showdown against Rafael Fiziev, but he wants the scrap to consist of five rounds instead of the usual three.

The interaction between the two started when Fiziev uploaded a tweet, saying that he was looking for an opponent for a fight in August.

Gamrot responded to the tweet saying he was ready to go up against 'Ataman' in September in a five-round fight.

Fiziev jokingly said that although September worked for him, competing in a five-round bout might not be ideal for him.

"September works too. But bro, I got tired in 3 rounds, I thought we were friends, why you want 5?"

'Gamer' opined that they both were worthy of headlining a UFC card and the crowd also deserved to witness a 25-minute scrap between the two.

"We both deserve a main event and the fans deserve 25 minutes of technical violence in the cage."

Both Gamrot and Fiziev are rising contenders in the UFC's 155-pound division and have shown their talent in several UFC outings.

Gamrot has competed in seven UFC bouts and has been on the winning side in five of them. This includes victories over fighters like Jeremy Stephens, Carlos Diego Ferreira, Arman Tsarukyan and Jalin Turner.

Fiziev's UFC run also has been nothing short of impressive. The 30-year-old has managed to win six out of his eight UFC fights and has defeated prominent fighters like Renato Moicano, Bobby Green, Brad Riddell and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Considering that 'Ataman' and Gamrot are currently ranked six and seven in the UFC lightweight rankings, a matchup between the two would likely make sense for the division.

Twitter reacts to a possible banger between Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot

The possibility of a scrap between Mateusz Gamrot annd Rafael Fiziev has spread a wave of excitement among MMA fans around the world.

Several MMA fans took to Twitter to express their enthusiasm about the possible matchup and also shared their thoughts on how the fight could possibly unfold.

One individual favored Fiziev to get his hand raised in the fight.

But another Twitter user opined that Gamrot could prove to be a bad matchup for the 30-year-old.

There was one fan who proposed totally different matchups for the two fighters.

A few more tweets on the Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Fiziev matchup can be seen below:

Cold Blooded Hamza @Mysticolby @mma_orbit



Get some new blood .



