Mateusz Gamrot takes aim at "idiot from Europe" Paddy Pimblett following UFC Vegas 107 win

Mateusz Gamrot recently beat Ludovit Klein in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 107. After the bout, Gamrot expressed interest in fighting Paddy Pimblett next.

'Gamer' returned from his loss to Dan Hooker with a dominant unanimous decision win over Klein. Meanwhile, Pimblett has yet to lose in the UFC and has wins over some seasoned fight veterans such as Tony Ferguson and King Green.

In the post-fight octagon interview at UFC Vegas 107, Gamrot voiced the names of several potential opponents, including 'The Baddy', saying:

"Everybody, bro, everybody. Give me the list. I want to fight with everybody... Paddy [Pimblett] is the idiot from Europe, I want to fight with him. But like you said, if Benoit Saint-Denis want the smoke? Bro, another easy fight. Paris, main event, five rounds, give me this guy [Saint-Denis]."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below (1:42):

Mateusz Gamrot reviews Paddy Pimblett's UFC 314 performance

Paddy Pimblett's previous fight was against Michael Chandler at UFC 314, which ended in a TKO victory for the Scouser.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Mateusz Gamrot reviewed Pimblett's performance against Chandler, saying:

"This was a good performance, but always you have put good performance when the [fighter in] front of you is [going] backward, the guy who is doing nothing. The peak Chandler was like five years, seven years ago. But right now, the guy was so easy for him. I think that Chandler is so easy for everybody now in the lightweight division. So I am not surprised that he looked like that."

Gamrot further expressed his thoughts on how Pimblett would struggle against elite active fighters, including him, saying:

"But I still think he’s an easy fight, Paddy Pimblett. If he gets some really good, high-level opponents, he will be have trouble in the fight. I think [I’d be a nightmare for him]... When I meet him, this is going to be a great fight, but I think I finish him in the ground."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below (0:51):

