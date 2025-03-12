Matt Brown dismisses claims Alex Pereira was "exposed" against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313: "I think it humanized him"

MMA veteran Matt Brown has weighed in on Alex Pereira's performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. 'The Immortal' spoke about the title fight during an interview with Damon Martin for MMA Fighting.

Brown addressed people claiming that Pereira had been "exposed" with his performance at UFC 313. The 44-year-old expressed disagreement with the sentiment and shared that "humanized" was the more appropriate word in this case.

Brown added that Pereira did not fight poorly as he managed to stuff all of Ankalaev's takedown attempts and even caused damage to him:

"I don't think 'exposed' is the right word but I think it humanized him [Pereira] right because he was living off all this hype... Exposed, I wouldn't necessarily say Alex was exposed because Ankalaev didn't get the takedown. Had he taken him down and beat the s**t out of him on the ground, okay, 'he got exposed.' ... But he defended his takedowns, he defended them very well. He even did a lot of damage while being pushed against the cage. So, I just think 'exposed' is the wrong word. But I do think, you know, suddenly, this hype of train of Pereira has come to a, maybe not a halt, but it's slowed down a lot."

Daniel Cormier speaks on the possibility of a rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

Daniel Cormier has advocated for a second clash between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev for the light heavyweight belt.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'DC' argued that both fighters would perform better in a possible rematch against each other.

Cormier added that the reamtch could also prove to be an entertaining contest:

"I think these guys should fight again because I believe that both would fight better. Both would fight better if they had to fight each other again. I think that it could be another fun fight."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:00):

