Matt Serra on JRE: UFC Hall of Famer's story about subduing drunk man with BJJ goes viral

Matt Serra recently appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience' and shared an intriguing tale of how his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills came to the rescue in an unexpected encounter with a drunk man.

Back in 2018, the former UFC welterweight champion found himself in the headlines for more than just his induction into the prestigious UFC Hall-of-Fame. A strange incident occurred the night before the ceremony at a Las Vegas restaurant where Serra and his family were dining. A drunken man approached him and threatened to attack the UFC veteran.

'The Terror' skillfully subdued the intoxicated individual in a gentle yet effective manner, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Matt Serra's sister recorded the entire altercation, and he later shared the video on his Instagram account. The video went viral, amassing over 10 million views within a short span.

During his appearance on the podcast, the UFC Hall-of-Famer recounted the incident, shedding light on how BJJ played a pivotal role in swiftly resolving the situation:

"I was looking at him like the RoboCop where I saw the chin right there, but then he's taking his shirt off. Know what, I really like about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is well this is how it started, I'm with my wife and my kids it's July 4th because the next day I was going into the Hall of Fame."

He added:

"I stepped in around the waist put him down, the whole place is clapping at that point. I told my sister to go film this because I know what's gonna happen, I know he's gonna say a UFC guy's beating him up."

Matt Serra reflects on his epic fights with Georges St-Pierre

Matt Serra etched his name in the history books by orchestrating one of the most monumental upsets in the sport. At UFC 69, Serra defied all odds by defeating the highly regarded Georges St-Pierre and seizing the UFC welterweight world title.

Reflecting on this achievement during his appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, 'The Terror' shared captivating insights into his journey and the preparations that led to his remarkable triumph:

"I took the fight and I was healthy, but when I first got the call, a couple of weeks before that I had a torn meniscus. So when they asked me, I could run. The wrestling I couldn’t do. I felt like it was going to tear off after I did that, but I could do some jiu-jitsu, I could run, and I could box. So we did a lot of boxing for that and I think that truly helped me.”

