Mauricio Ruffy credits ‘nerd behind the nerds’ for Bobby Green KO win as Fighting Nerds embrace data revolution

Mauricio Ruffy and his team, Fighting Nerds, aren't wearing nerdy glasses to the octagon to promote some kind of gimmick. As it turns out, they're legit nerds as they use actual science to devise game plans to win fights.

Case in point, when Mauricio Ruffy knocked out King Green (formerly Bobby Green) back in March, the Fighting Nerds alum apparently employed the help of data analyst Ariel Cyrulin. The Fighting Nerds analytics team, headed by Cyrulin, figured out Green's unusual timing and patterns, using data science and footage.

Ruffy, in a video by ESPN, explained how the knockout came:

"So he [coach] was like, 'Ruffy, stay calm. Read Green's timing on his strikes, and after that, everything will open up for you."

Once they'd figured out Green's tell, Ruffy and his team of nerds didn't feel any danger anymore. This allowed the Brazilian striker to land one of the most beautiful spinning heel kick knockouts in history.

Check out Mauricio Ruffy and his analytics team talk about it below:

Mauricio Ruffy's teammate, Jean Silva, spent two months preparing to submit Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

Mauricio Ruffy's fellow Fighting Nerd, Jean Silva, won big last weekend at UFC 314. The 28-year-old KO artist made a statement by choking out known submission artist Bryce Mitchell inside two rounds. The air-tight ninja choke allowed Silva to enter the UFC featherweight top ten for the first time.

Silva then revealed that he and his team spent two months concocting a game plan to pull off that exact submission:

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Silva said:

"We actually trained for about 2 months to do this submission exactly like that. We trained this because we needed to have this submission with Bryce Mitchell. I wanted to show that all of my skills are above all of their levels. This is exactly the way I wanted this submission to be."

With fighters like Ruffy and Silva continually winning with the power of nerd science, we might be looking at a new age of MMA training and preparations. Their team has been quite dominant in their run in the UFC so far, and we won't be surprised if other stables start following their ways.

