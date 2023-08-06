Max Holloway bursts out laughing with 3-word response to Nate Diaz ‘turning into a grandma’ after loss to Jake Paul

Max Holloway reacted to a fan’s hilarious comment about Nate Diaz “looking like a grandma."

On Saturday night, August 5, Diaz failed to emerge victorious in a boxing match against Jake Paul. The 10-round fight featured several memorable moments, including 'The Problem Child' securing a knockdown and the Stockton native momentarily locking up a guillotine choke in the last round.

Once the unanimous decision was announced, Diaz and Paul joined Ariel Helwani in the center of the ring for a short post-fight interview. The Stockton native temporarily stopped answering questions to address a ringside fight involving his team before the situation escalated.

According to a fan on Twitter, Diaz’s mannerisms while discussing the ringside altercation were similar to an elderly grandma:

“Why did Nate Diaz randomly turn into a grandma?😭”

Holloway responded in the comment section with an appreciation for the fan’s creativity:

“The caption man 🤦🏻‍♂️😂”

After winning on Saturday night, Paul holds a professional boxing record of 7-1. In February of this year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer lost for the first time with a split-decision against Tommy Fury. He’s now back on track to his goal of becoming a boxing world champion.

Meanwhile, Diaz’s professional boxing debut didn’t go as planned. Luckily, the UFC legend has plenty of other opportunities as a fighter. He plans to return to the Octagon for several more MMA bouts in the near future.

Max Holloway claims he has ‘a lot more to show’ as a fighter

Max Holloway has solidified himself as a UFC legend throughout his 27 fights with the promotion. The former UFC featherweight champion has plenty of accomplishments in the Octagon, but he plans to continue extending his legacy.

‘Blessed’ recently shared a throwback video on Twitter of Joe Rogan praising him with the caption saying:

“A lot more to show! 😤”

On August 26, Max Holloway returns to action after securing a unanimous decision win against Arnold Allen in April. The 31-year-old will headline UFC Singapore against ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung, who is coming off a loss against Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC featherweight title in April 2022.

