Max Holloway hilariously reacts to bizarre Logan Paul comparison

Logan Paul's lackluster win against Dillon Danis invited Max Holloway comparisons from a fight fan.

'The Maverick' clinched a decision victory over Danis this past weekend at the Misfits Boxing - The PRIME Card. However, one X (formerly Twitter) user believes the YouTuber has no pop to his punches.

In a possible dig at Max Halloway, X user @MmaUnderdogs ridiculed the social media star's punching power, saying:

"This dude legitimately has zero power… The lack of power is appalling 🙄. Lil bro thinks he’s Max Holloway."

Interestingly, the post caught the attention of the former UFC featherweight kingpin. 'Blessed' kept his wits about him as he hilariously responded:

"Holy shit, I’m out here catching strays. What the hell I do to you? Lol."

While the 31-year-old is known for volume rather than power, to say he lacks the latter would be a hude underestimation.

In fact, Holloway holds the record for the most knockouts in the featherweight division, with nine of his wins coming via KO/TKOs. His most recent fight at UFC Fight Night 225 ended in a stoppage as he scored a Round 3 KO over 'The Korean Zombie.'

'Blessed' is 25-7 as a professional and holds wins against numerous who's who of the sport, including promotional legend Frankie Edgar, former pound-for-pound king Jose Aldo, former lightweight kingpins Charles Oliviera, and Anthony Pettis.

Max Holloway says he'd change "nothing" from his third fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway has already defeated most if not all, legitimate contenders in the featherweight division. However, he has already faltered thrice against the reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

'Blessed' believes his game plan against the Australian for their third fight was solid. During a recent segment of the FLAGARANT podcast, the 31-year-old explained why he doesn't wish he had fought differently in their third meeting:

"I mean, it happened, bro. It was his night, bro. I would change nothing... I did a great training camp, my mental is great [but] he just went out there; he did his thing, bro... He just went out there, he showed up that night. I showed up too, but he just f*****g did better. I'm not going to take that away from him... I'll get back to there, and if we fight again, we fight again."

Catch Max Holloway's comments below