"This is pretty cool" - Max Holloway impressed by Swiss phone company's innovative tribute to Tennis great Roger Federer

Max Holloway is a big fan of the tribute that Swiss telephone company Sunrise paid to one of tennis' greatest champions, Roger Federer.

With 20 Grand Slam titles and an array of other achievements both inside and outside the sport, Federer is one of the most regarded and respected tennis players of all time. The Swiss icon's recent retirement from tennis has brought about tributes from all corners of the globe. Sunrise changed the name of their network to display 'Thanks Roger' to pay homage to Federer's remarkable career.

'Blessed' was scrolling through his Twitter feed when he came across the tribute and tweeted the following:

"This is pretty cool."

Max Holloway is often regarded as one of the greatest featherweights of all time, alongside Alexander Volkanovski and Jose Aldo. Having set many records across the UFC and being crowned a 6x world champion, the retirement of 'Blessed' will be a sad day for the sport.

It's fair to assume that when the 'Blessed' express comes to a halt, the MMA world will shower him with affection and tributes of their own.

Max Holloway's 'never been KO'd streak' finally came to an end

Max Holloway is known for having one of the best chins in the history of MMA. Having never been dropped by a strike, let alone knocked out by one, 'Blessed' has a unique ability to absorb punishment that has served him tremendously in his career.

However, the former champion's incredible record of durability has finally ended. Holloway was invited to fly with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a flight squadron of the U.S. Army, and was a passenger alongside pilot Griffen Stangel.

Footage from inside the cockpit was uploaded by 'Blessed' to his Instagram account, and he said the following:

"Sadly my "never been KO'd" streak came to an end. I was blessed with the opportunity to fly with @usnavyblueangels. Shoutout to number 7 pilot Griffin Stangel and everyone behind the scenes for the unreal experience."

Max Holloway has fought some of the best strikers of his generation during his time with the UFC. 'Blessed' has faced Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Yair Rodriguez, Jose Aldo, and Alexander Volkanovski, but not a single man has forced Holloway to hit the canvas.

