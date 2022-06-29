Max Holloway interested in chasing 3 UFC titles down the road

Max Holloway revealed that he's not only trying to reclaim the UFC featherweight title, but he's aspiring to win more gold in different weight divisions.

During an interview with Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, Holloway was asked for his thoughts on the trend of fighters competing in multiple weight classes. In response, 'Blessed' revealed that he's in favor of it and added that he's looking to add two more UFC titles to his resume:

"I mean, if you believe you can do it, you can do it, you know. I'd say if you can do it, then go and do it. I still have hopes of becoming a double-champ and then maybe later on in my career I fight for a third title in a higher weight class. So that'd be amazing, man. If you can do it, why not?"

Holloway's aspirations to hold titles outside the featherweight division are nothing new. In 2018, Holloway was scheduled to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight belt. However, the Hawaiian was forced to pull out of the fight due to a bad weight cut.

Right now, though, Holloway's focus remains fixed on recapturing the 145-pound title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276. Given that 'The Great' is already up 2-0 in the matchup, Saturday night could very well be Holloway's last chance to regain the featherweight crown.

Max Holloway confident ahead of trilogy bout against Alexander Volkanovski

Max Holloway may be winless against Alexander Volkanovski after duking it out for two fights in a row, but the former featherweight champ still likes his chances against the sitting titleholder.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Holloway discussed his upcoming clash against Volkanovski:

"I’ll fight this fight just like how I fought every other fight – like it’s my first and it might be my last. So I’ve been in there 10 rounds with the guy. I feel good, I feel confident, and I’ve been saying we’ll be lucky if we get past three in this one."

Holloway finds himself in a rare position as one of the few fighters to fight in a trilogy despite being down 0-2 against an opponent. The last time such an instance took place in the UFC was B.J. Penn vs. Frankie Edgar in 2014.

