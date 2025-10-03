Max Holloway issues definitive prediction for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira title rematch at UFC 320

Max Holloway believes Alex Pereira will go back to a familiar approach when he meets Magomed Ankalaev in Las Vegas on Saturday. Their first clash ended with the Russian outpointing Pereira over five rounds. Now, in the rematch, Holloway is confident the Brazilian will return to a weapon that once defined his style.

Pereira, who has experienced both championship highs and recent setbacks, is under pressure to find solutions against Ankalaev’s measured striking. The Russian proved in their first meeting that he could control range and pace to neutralize Pereira’s famed left hand.

For the rematch, Holloway believes leg kicks will be central to the Brazilian’s plan. That tactic, often seen in his kickboxing career, could be decisive in slowing Ankalaev’s movement and setting up his own power shots.

Previewing the fight on his YouTube channel, Holloway said:

"I’m telling you right now, I’m willing to bet right now with anyone that we’re gonna see Alex Pereira’s vintage leg kicks in this fight. I guarantee he was pi**ed at himself for that first fight for not doing it, especially with the information that he had with the way Magomed takes leg kicks. I think Alex goes in there, he’s not gonna get held against the cage, I think he’s gonna stay his distance, I think he’s gonna get on the leg kicks early, and I think Alex gets his hand raised, I think Pereira will be the champion again.”

Check out Max Holloway's comments below (12:05):

Magomed Ankalaev is confident of all-around dominance in UFC 320 title fight

Magomed Ankalaev, meanwhile, is approaching the fight against Alex Pereira with better preparation compared to the first meeting. The Russian insists that while he had done enough to win the title previously, his current training camp has elevated his condition and strategy.

Ankalaev believes this will translate into a more complete performance inside the octagon. Speaking in an interview with the UFC, Ankalaev said:

“I think the biggest difference is going to be the fact that I'm going to be able to dominate in all aspects of the fight... Whether it's stand-up or wrestling, I'm going to be able to show him what I wasn't able to do back then, and he's going to be very surprised. I have a lot of surprises for him in this one.” [H/t: UFC]

